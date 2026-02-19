PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

– Full-year 2025 product and royalty revenue of $831M, exceeding guidance –

– Strong Sephience™ (sepiapterin) uptake since 2H 2025 launch with fourth quarter and 2025 revenue of $92M and $111M, respectively –

– Cash of $1.95B as of December 31, 2025 –

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced a corporate update and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025.

"We delivered another strong quarter and finish to 2025, building on the successful global launch of Sephience," said Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "With our robust commercial engine, innovative R&D programs, and strong financial position, we look forward to continued success as we approach cash flow breakeven."

Key Corporate Highlights

Full-year 2025 product and royalty revenue of $831 million, exceeding guidance

Global launch of Sephience off to strong start Q4 2025 revenue of $92 million, including $81 million revenue in the US and $11 million revenue ex-US Sephience total net revenue of $111 million in 2025 since launch 946 total patients on commercial therapy worldwide as of December 31, 2025 1,134 patient start forms received in the US as of December 31, 2025 Approval in Japan in December 2025; approval in Brazil in February 2026 Sephience global footprint expected to increase to 20 to 30 countries by end of 2026

In December 2025, PTC sold the remainder of its Evrysdi ® (risdiplam) royalty to Royalty Pharma for $240 million upfront and up to $60 million in sales-based milestones; PTC maintains the right to receive a $150 million milestone from Roche based on single-year Evrysdi sales of $2.5 billion

(risdiplam) royalty to Royalty Pharma for $240 million upfront and up to $60 million in sales-based milestones; PTC maintains the right to receive a $150 million milestone from Roche based on single-year Evrysdi sales of $2.5 billion End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA held in Q4 2025 to discuss the votoplam Huntington's disease (HD) program Alignment reached on design of global Phase 3 trial, INVEST-HD, which is planned to initiate in 1H 2026 FDA confirmed openness for potential Accelerated Approval pathway given significant unmet need

Type C meeting with FDA held in December 2025 to discuss the vatiquinone Friedreich's ataxia program; FDA indicated that an additional study would be necessary to support NDA resubmission and meeting minutes stated that this could be an open-label study with a natural history control group

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $164.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenues were $1,730.7 million for full year 2025, compared to $806.8 million for full year 2024. Included in total revenues is collaboration and license revenue of $998.4 million for the full year 2025, related to the votoplam license and collaboration agreement with Novartis, which closed in January 2025.

Total net product revenues were $184.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $150.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total net product revenues were $586.7 million for full year 2025, compared to $582.1 million for full year 2024.

Translarna™ (ataluren) net product revenues were $39.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $89.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Translarna net product revenues were $235.3 million for full year 2025, compared to $321.1 million for full year 2024.

Emflaza ® (deflazacort) net product revenues were $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Emflaza net product revenues were $146.4 million for full year 2025, compared to $207.2 million for full year 2024.

(deflazacort) net product revenues were $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Emflaza net product revenues were $146.4 million for full year 2025, compared to $207.2 million for full year 2024. Roche reported Evrysdi full year 2025 sales of approximately 1,757 CHF million, resulting in royalty revenue of $244.2 million to PTC for full year 2025, compared to $203.9 million to PTC for full year 2024.

Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), GAAP R&D expenses were $133.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $124.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP R&D expenses were $455.2 million for full year 2025, compared to $534.5 million for full year 2024.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $124.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, excluding $8.8 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $116.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding $8.8 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $419.6 million for full year 2025, excluding $35.7 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $497.9 million for full year 2024, excluding $36.6 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

GAAP SG&A expenses were $96.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $84.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP SG&A expenses were $347.1 million for full year 2025, compared to $300.9 million for full year 2024.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $87.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, excluding $9.7 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $76.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, excluding $8.4 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $308.3 million for full year 2025, excluding $38.9 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $262.9 million for full year 2024, excluding $38.0 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss was $135.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $65.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was $682.6 million for full year 2025, compared to net loss of $363.3 million for full year 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1,945.4 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $1,139.7 million on December 31, 2024.

Shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, were 81,474,366.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Total product revenue of $700 to $800 million, representing a 19 to 36% increase from 2025, with the majority from Sephience

GAAP R&D and SG&A expense of $775 to $815 million

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense of $680 to $720 million, excluding estimated non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $95 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the financial results of PTC are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense financial measures exclude non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a complement to financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing and identifying operational trends. In management's opinion, these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other users of PTC's financial statements by providing greater transparency into the historical and projected operating performance of PTC and the company's future outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their respective closest equivalent GAAP financial measures are included in the table below.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Net product revenue $ 183,992

$ 150,088

$ 586,703

$ 582,145 Collaboration and license revenue

(73)



304



998,357



304 Royalty revenue

79,387



58,162



244,224



203,864 Translarna France*

(98,629)



4,618

(98,629)



18,806 Manufacturing revenue

-



-



-

1,661 Total revenues 164,677

213,172

1,730,655

806,780 Operating expenses:













Cost of product, collaboration and license sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,950

16,283

47,013

57,398 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,349

3,307

24,742

60,738 Research and development (1) 133,128

124,770

455,249

534,480 Selling, general and administrative (2) 96,874

84,683

347,143

300,911 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration -

(10,175)

(800)

(4,475) Intangible asset impairment -

159,548

-

159,548 Tangible asset impairment and (gains) losses on transactions, net

(10,275)



(2,855)



(9,627)



750 Total operating expenses 236,026

375,561

863,720

1,109,350 (Loss) income from operations (71,349)

(162,389)

866,935

(302,570) Interest expense, net (55,188)

(41,060)

(152,230)

(166,993) Other (expense) income, net (12,546)

8,850

(18,086)

6,544 Gain on sale of priority review voucher

-



99,900



-



99,900 (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (139,083)

(94,699)

696,619

(363,119) Income tax benefit (expense) 4,118

28,813

(13,975)

(176) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (134,965)

$ (65,886)

$ 682,644

$ (363,295)















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic (in shares) 80,689,810

77,201,783

79,534,290

76,845,055 Diluted (in shares)

80,689,810



77,201,783

88,311,494



76,845,055 Net (loss) income per share—basic (in dollars per share) $ (1.67)

$ (0.85)

$ 8.58

$ (4.73) Net (loss) income per share—diluted (in dollars per share) $ (1.67)

$ (0.85)

$ 7.78

$ (4.73)















(1) Research and development reconciliation













GAAP research and development $ 133,128

$ 124,770

$ 455,249

$ 534,480 Less: share-based compensation expense 8,843

8,818

35,669

36,629 Non-GAAP research and development $ 124,285

$ 115,952

$ 419,580

$ 497,851















(2) Selling, general and administrative reconciliation













GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 96,874

$ 84,683

$ 347,143

$ 300,911 Less: share-based compensation expense 9,675

8,420

38,878

37,986 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 87,199

$ 76,263

$ 308,265

$ 262,925















*In the fourth quarter of 2025, PTC changed its estimates for its sales allowance related to Translarna revenues in France. The $98.6 million change in sales allowance estimate represents a life-to-date adjustment for the historical sales of Translarna in France. The 2024 amounts relate to historical Translarna sales recorded in France.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,945,371

$ 1,139,696 Total assets $ 2,898,767

$ 1,705,024











Total debt $ 286,631

$ 285,412 Total deferred revenue

2,040



5,505 Total liability for sale of future royalties

2,308,366



2,081,776 Total liabilities $ 3,104,080

$ 2,803,095











Total stockholders' deficit (81,474,366 and 77,704,188 common shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ (205,313)

$ (1,098,071) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,898,767

$ 1,705,024













PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Projected Full Year 2026 R&D and SG&A Expense

(in millions)













Low End of Range

High End of Range Projected GAAP R&D and SG&A Expense $ 775

$ 815 Less: projected non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 95

95 Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense $ 680

$ 720













Acronyms

CHF: Confoederatio Helvetica Francs (Swiss francs)

DMD: Duchenne muscular dystrophy

FA: Friedreich's ataxia

FDA: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

HD: Huntington's disease

NDA: New Drug Application

nmDMD: Nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy

PKU: Phenylketonuria

R&D: Research and Development

SG&A: Selling, General, and Administrative

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

