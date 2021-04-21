PTC Ships Two More SaaS Products on PTC Atlas Platform

"The Onshape team invested years of effort building a cutting-edge SaaS platform that could host a range of product development applications. As part of PTC, we've been able to accelerate the development of Atlas, and in turn leverage the Atlas platform to accelerate PTC's overall SaaS strategy. The new Vuforia and Creo applications immediately gain the incredible operational and technical scalability of the modern, multi-tenant Atlas architecture," said Andrew Kimpton, Vice President, PTC Atlas Development, PTC. "We are very excited to bring new levels of performance, security, and efficiency, as well as breakthrough new SaaS collaboration capabilities, to the entire PTC portfolio."

"With the power of Atlas, we're able to provide Vuforia users a robust set of capabilities that they need to scale deployments in the enterprise, including version control, content management, and approval workflows that would have taken years to deliver without Atlas," says Mike Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Augmented Reality, PTC. "We're proud to be able to offer market-leading AR offerings to our customers and partner network. Atlas helps make these offerings better, and we look forward to delivering a robust roadmap of Atlas-enabled benefits in the near future."

Similarly, Creo GDX on Atlas delivers the most advanced AI-based generative design capabilities to the CAD market. "The seamless integration between GDX on Atlas and the Creo CAD environment gives our customers unparalleled access to the elastic compute resources needed for AI-driven generative design," said Brian Thompson, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, CAD Segment, PTC.

With these new products shipping on the platform, PTC has dramatically accelerated its time-to-market with richer-featured products, greatly surpassing industry-standard time-to-market statistics.

