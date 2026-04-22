PTC Showcases Bobcat's Use of the Intelligent Product Lifecycle at Hannover Messe 2026

MUNICH, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC today announced it will demonstrate how Bobcat, a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, can leverage the Intelligent Product Lifecycle to improve the development process of an excavator at Hannover Messe (HM) 2026. By creating a centralized product data foundation that connects design, engineering, and operations and enables AI-driven transformation, Bobcat can reduce time, errors, and rework across highly complex products and processes.

Brand-new Bobcat E17z mini excavator packed with smart features, more power, and a fresh design.

Bobcat is known for inventing the compact equipment industry and has been collaborating with PTC for over 30 years to explore new ways to advance it by pioneering products and services that help customers accomplish more. Bobcat currently leverages PTC's Creo® computer‑aided design (CAD) solution as its global engineering design foundation, integrated with PTC's Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution, to connect product data, change management, and lifecycle processes across engineering, manufacturing, and service. Bobcat also uses Arbortext® within Windchill to create and manage BOM‑linked technical publications and relies on the Servigistics® service supply chain optimization solution to strengthen service parts planning and pricing across its global aftermarket operations.

"At Bobcat, innovation has always been driven by our commitment to empowering people to accomplish more," said Scott McDonald, Global Solutions Director – Engineering at Bobcat. "By leveraging PTC's solutions to connect data across the entire product lifecycle, we are strengthening collaboration between our teams, reducing complexity, and accelerating how we build and bring the most reliable compact equipment to market."

At HM 2026, the demo will show how Bobcat can connect requirements, design, manufacturing, and service within an AI‑enabled workflow to help reduce rework and delays during the redesign of a compact excavator. It will feature the PTC Asset 360™ solution for performance insights that inform improvement opportunities and an engineering change managed in Windchill. The redesign requirements are defined in the Codebeamer® AI solution; the optimized design is created using Creo generative design capabilities, reviewed through the Windchill + NVIDIA Omniverse integration, and simplified with the Windchill AI Parts Rationalization solution. To close the loop, the ServiceMax® AI solution captures service insights that support ongoing engineering and service optimization.

"For over three decades, PTC has worked closely with Bobcat to help them navigate the growing complexity of designing, building, and supporting industrial equipment," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "At Hannover Messe 2026, we're showing what's possible when requirements, design, manufacturing, and service are connected through a shared data foundation, to help Bobcat manage change more easily and bring great products to market faster."

PTC's cloud-native products will also be on display at HM 2026 to demonstrate how a SaaS-based approach connects teams, data, and decisions to accelerate product development. Its Onshape® computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform will feature a parts‑feeding machine to show how distributed teams can collaborate in real time on product design. Its Arena® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) platform will feature ProGlove's portable barcode scanner, illustrating how the startup accelerates hardware development and scales manufacturing through integrated approval and revision control.

Attendees are invited to PTC's section at Hall 17, Booth F36, to learn more, as well as attend PTC's sessions throughout the event. You can find more details about these sessions here.

Hannover Messe 2026

Dates: April 20-24, 2026

Location: Hannover, Germany

PTC Booth: Hall 17, Booth F36

About Bobcat

Since 1958, Bobcat has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has built a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation for delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat now offers extensive line-ups of compact machinery (including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, compact tractors and mowers) and material handling equipment (including forklifts and warehouse solutions), plus a broad range of attachments, parts and services. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

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PTC, Asset 360, Windchill, Creo, Arbortext, Servigistics, Codebeamer, ServiceMax, Onshape, Arena, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

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