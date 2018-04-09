PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) announced that it will hold its R&D Day on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET in New York City. Members of PTC's senior management and research teams will provide a corporate update and in-depth reviews of the Company's commercial products, scientific platforms and R&D programs. In addition, a panel of external opinion leaders will share their insights in rare disorders including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Spinal muscular atrophy and oncology.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of PTC Therapeutics' website at www.ptcbio.com. The presentation will be archived for 2 weeks following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to PTC's website several minutes prior to the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC is a science-led, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. Founded 20 years ago, PTC Therapeutics has successfully launched two rare disorder products and has a global commercial footprint. This success is the foundation that drives investment in a robust pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need.
