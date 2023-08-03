PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

– Second-quarter 2023 total revenue of $214 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth –

– Positive APHENITY and PIVOT-HD data readouts in the second quarter –

– Numerous regulatory milestones planned for the second half of 2023 –

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

"I am extremely proud of the revenue growth in the first half of 2023 providing us confidence that we will meet our full-year total revenue guidance," said Matthew Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "In addition, the great results from the APHENITY and PIVOT-HD trials position us well for future growth."

Key Corporate Updates:

Second quarter 2023 revenue for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) franchise was $162 million , representing 21% year-over-year growth.

, representing 21% year-over-year growth. Translarna™ (ataluren) quarterly net product revenue was $96 million , with growth coming from treatment of new patients and continued geographic expansion.

, with growth coming from treatment of new patients and continued geographic expansion.

Emflaza® (deflazacort) quarterly net product revenue was $66 million , driven by new patients, and high compliance.

Key Clinical and Regulatory Updates:

The primary endpoint of blood phenylalanine reduction in the APHENITY trial for sepiapterin in PKU was achieved, with highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful results.

PTC expects to file an NDA for sepiapterin in the fourth quarter of 2023, pending FDA feedback.

All key objectives were met in the 12-week interim data analysis of the PIVOT-HD trial of PTC518 in Huntington's disease patients.

PTC expects to submit the BLA for Upstaza in the third quarter of 2023.

PTC expects a CHMP opinion on the Type II variation to support the conversion of the conditional marketing authorization for Translarna to a standard marketing authorization in the third quarter of 2023.

PTC expects additional regulatory meetings in the second half of 2023 including:

Type C meeting with the FDA for vatiquinone in FA



Type C meeting with the FDA for Translarna in DMD

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $213.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $165.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. Total revenues include net product revenue across the commercial portfolio of $174.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $143.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Total revenues also include royalty and manufacturing revenue of $39.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. Total revenues also include royalty and manufacturing revenue of for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. Translarna net product revenues were $96.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $77.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. These results were driven by treatment of new patients and continued geographic expansion.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. These results were driven by treatment of new patients and continued geographic expansion. Emflaza net product revenues were $65.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $56.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. These results reflect new patients and high compliance.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. These results reflect new patients and high compliance. Roche reported Evrysdi 2023 year-to-date sales of approximately CHF 705 million , resulting in royalty revenue of $36.9 million to PTC for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

, resulting in royalty revenue of to PTC for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to for the second quarter of 2022. Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), GAAP R&D expenses were $185.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $157.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase primarily reflects additional investment in advancement of the clinical pipeline.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. The increase primarily reflects additional investment in advancement of the clinical pipeline. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $170.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, excluding $15.5 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $143.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, excluding $13.8 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

for the second quarter of 2023, excluding in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to for the second quarter of 2022, excluding in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. GAAP SG&A expenses were $88.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $79.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase reflects our continued investment to support commercial activities, including expanding our commercial portfolio.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. The increase reflects our continued investment to support commercial activities, including expanding our commercial portfolio. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $74.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, excluding $13.8 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $66.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, excluding $13.9 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

for the second quarter of 2023, excluding in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to for the second quarter of 2022, excluding in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. During the second quarter of 2023, PTC announced the discontinuation of preclinical and early research programs in gene therapy and a reduction in workforce as part of a strategic portfolio prioritization, which resulted in a one-time charge of approximately $8.0 million recorded to R&D and SG&A expense.

recorded to R&D and SG&A expense. The change in the fair value of contingent consideration was a gain of $128.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The change in fair value of contingent consideration is related to the fair valuation of potential future consideration to be paid to former equity holders of Agilis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Agilis) in connection with PTC's acquisition of Agilis, which closed in August 2018 . As a result of the discontinuation of the Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome gene therapy programs, PTC determined that the fair value for all of the contingent consideration payable related to Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome was $0 and recorded a gain of $129.8 million , which is the primary driver of the overall gain during the quarter. An intangible asset impairment of $217.8 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2023 which also related to the discontinuation of Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome gene therapy programs. The net impact of these gene therapy program discontinuations was non-cash expense of $88 million recorded within total operating expenses.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of for the second quarter of 2022. The change in fair value of contingent consideration is related to the fair valuation of potential future consideration to be paid to former equity holders of Agilis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Agilis) in connection with PTC's acquisition of Agilis, which closed in . As a result of the discontinuation of the Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome gene therapy programs, PTC determined that the fair value for all of the contingent consideration payable related to Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome was and recorded a gain of , which is the primary driver of the overall gain during the quarter. An intangible asset impairment of was recorded in the second quarter of 2023 which also related to the discontinuation of Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome gene therapy programs. The net impact of these gene therapy program discontinuations was non-cash expense of recorded within total operating expenses. The net loss was $198.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $152.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of for the second quarter of 2022. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $337.9 million on June 30, 2023 , compared to $410.7 million at December 31, 2022 .

on , compared to at . Shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 , were 75,318,233.

PTC Updates Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance as Follows:

PTC anticipates total revenues for the full year 2023 to be between $940 million and $1.0 billion .

and . PTC anticipates net product revenues for the DMD franchise for the full year 2023 to be between $545 and $575 million .

and . PTC anticipates GAAP R&D and SG&A expense for the full year 2023 to be between $930 million and $980 million .

and . PTC anticipates Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense for the full year to be between $810 million and $860 million , excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $120 million .

and , excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of . PTC also anticipates up to $62 million of one-time expenses, paid in cash or equity ( $37 million of which was incurred during the first half of 2023), upon achievement of potential clinical and regulatory success-based milestones from previous acquisitions and expenses associated with a rights exchange agreement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the financial results of PTC are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense financial measures exclude non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a complement to financial measures reported in GAAP because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing and identifying operational trends. In management's opinion, these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other users of PTC's financial statements by providing greater transparency into the historical and projected operating performance of PTC and the company's future outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their respective closest equivalent GAAP financial measures are included in the table below.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended June

30,

Six Months Ended June

30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Net product revenue $ 174,592

$ 143,701

$ 362,149

$ 273,534 Collaboration revenue -

-

6

7 Royalty revenue 36,853

21,825

67,684

40,721 Manufacturing revenue

2,363



-



4,351

- Total revenues 213,808

165,526

434,190

314,262 Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible

assets 12,731

9,639

26,875

19,774 Amortization of acquired intangible asset 47,397

26,294

86,812

49,767 Research and development (1) 185,874

157,263

380,998

297,341 Selling, general and administrative (2) 88,449

79,892

175,363

153,162 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (128,900)

(15,200)

(126,500)

(26,900) Intangible asset impairment 217,800

-

217,800

- Total operating expenses 423,351

257,888

761,348

493,144 Loss from operations (209,543)

(92,362)

(327,158)

(178,882) Interest expense, net (29,415)

(21,976)

(56,745)

(45,490) Other income (expense), net 1,479

(34,357)

11,434

(46,214) Loss before income tax expense (237,479)

(148,695)

(372,469)

(270,586) Income tax benefit (expense) 38,596

(3,392)

34,627

(8,227) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (198,883)

$ (152,087)

$ (337,842)

$ (278,813)















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted (in shares) 74,730,433

71,372,940

74,232,624

71,294,458 Net loss per share—basic and diluted (in dollars per share) $ (2.66)

$ (2.13)

$ (4.55)

$ (3.91)















(1) Research and development reconciliation













GAAP research and development $ 185,874

$ 157,263

$ 380,998

$ 297,341 Less: share-based compensation expense 15,529

13,798

30,842

26,832 Non-GAAP research and development $ 170,345

$ 143,465

$ 350,156

$ 270,509















(2) Selling, general and administrative reconciliation













GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 88,449

$ 79,892

$ 175,363

$ 153,162 Less: share-based compensation expense 13,842

13,932

27,344

27,487 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 74,607

$ 65,960

$ 148,019

$ 125,675

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 337,943

$ 410,705 Total Assets $ 1,338,124

$ 1,705,619











Total debt $ 572,643

$ 571,722 Total deferred revenue

-



1,351 Total liability for sale of future royalties

766,580



757,886 Total liabilities $ 1,917,392

$ 2,052,705











Total stockholders' deficit (75,318,233 and 73,104,692 common shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

respectively) $ (579,268)

$ (347,086) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,338,124

$ 1,705,619

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Projected Full Year 2023 R&D and SG&A Expense

(In thousands)



Low End of Range

High End of Range Projected GAAP R&D and SG&A Expense $ 930,000

$ 980,000 Less: projected non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 120,000

120,000 Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense $ 810,000

$ 860,000

Acronyms:

BLA: Biologics License Application

CHMP: Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use

DMD: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

EMA: European Medicines Agency

FA: Friedreich Ataxia

FDA: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

HD: Huntington's Disease

NDA: New Drug Application

PKU: Phenylketonuria

R&D: Research and Development

SG&A: Selling, General and Administrative

SMA: Spinal Muscular Atrophy

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

