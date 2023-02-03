PTC Therapeutics Receives 2023 EURORDIS Black Pearl Company Award for Innovation

- This award recognizes PTC's 25-year legacy in discovering and delivering novel therapies that address the underlying cause of rare diseases -

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the company has been named the winner of 2023 EURORDIS Black Pearl Company Award for Innovation. The Black Pearl Awards recognize and celebrate companies who have undertaken ground-breaking activities to advance rare disease research and medicine development.

"We are honored to accept this award and deeply appreciate the recognition of PTC's commitment to providing access to best-in-class treatments for people living with rare diseases with little to no treatment options," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics. "This award is especially meaningful as we proudly celebrate our 25-year history of serving the rare disease community."

"We offer our hearty congratulations to PTC Therapeutics for winning the EURORDIS Black Pearl Company Award for Innovation," said Michael Wilbur, Chief Operating Officer, EURORDIS.

The EURORDIS Black Pearl Awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 21 in Brussels, Belgium. At the ceremony, EURORDIS also raises awareness for Rare Disease Day, an international campaign launched and coordinated by the organization to empower national rare disease alliances. It is observed on the last day of February each year.

