PTC Therapeutics to Host R&D Day

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Nov 20, 2025, 08:00 ET

Event to take place on Dec. 2, 2025 in New York City

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that it will host an R&D Day to discuss its pipeline on Dec. 2, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST in New York City. The event will also be webcast.

Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and PTC research and development team leaders will provide an update on the company's proprietary small molecule splicing and inflammation platforms, including new targets and programs.

To register for the webcast, please visit the Events and Presentations page on the Investors section of the PTC Therapeutics website at http://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

Investors:
Ellen Cavaleri
+1 (615) 618-6228
[email protected] 

Media:
Jeanine Clemente
+1 (908) 912-9406
[email protected] 

