PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that on Jan. 3, 2025, the company approved 1,200 restricted stock units ("RSUs"), each representing the right to receive one share of its common stock upon vesting, to two new employees. The awards were made pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation.

The inducement grants were approved by PTC's Compensation Committee on Jan. 3, 2025, and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs each will vest over four years with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the applicable employee's new hire date until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

