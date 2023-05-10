PTC to Host Investor Q&A Session at LiveWorx on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023

BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will host a live investor Q&A session on Tuesday, May 16th from 3:30pm to 4:30pm ET at our LiveWorx® 2023 digital transformation event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.





What: PTC Investor Q&A Session at LiveWorx in Boston, MA When: Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 from 3:30pm to 4:30pm ET Audio Webcast: Register HERE







Please note that statements made at the Q&A session are as of the date of the session and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

