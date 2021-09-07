PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following virtual conferences this fall.

What: Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

When: Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 8:50am ET

What: BofA Industrial Software & Automation Summit

When: Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 12:00pm ET

What: Berenberg CEO Conference 2021

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at 12:00pm ET

What: J.P. Morgan Digital Twin Seminar

When: Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 11:00am ET

What: 2021 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference

When: Tuesday, November 16th, 2021

To view the webcast and replay for conferences please use the link below.

Webcast: https://investor.ptc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Please note that statements made at each conference are as of the date of the respective conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived calls. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial results and growth, as well as about the development of products and markets, which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

