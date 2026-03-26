PTCB 2025 Workforce Survey Reveals Emergence of "Expert Core" and Record High Career Dedication Among Pharmacy Technicians

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) today released results from its 2025 Pharmacy Technician Workforce Survey, a comprehensive study of over 17,000 technicians that signals a shift from post-pandemic volatility to a new era of "sophisticated stabilization."

Title graphic for the 2025 State of the Pharmacy Technician Workforce report. Text reads: "The Rise of the Expert Core and Retention Opportunities." The image features two pharmacy technicians collaborating at a workspace.

The findings highlight the rise of an "Expert Core," a veteran segment of the workforce where more than 42% of technicians now possess a decade or more of experience. This maturing workforce increasingly views the profession as a lifelong career rather than a temporary job, with 63% of respondents reporting long-term career commitment, up from 59% in 2022.

"Today, the data tells a new story: one of sophisticated stabilization," said William Schimmel, PTCB Executive Director and CEO. "We are witnessing a professionalization pivot. While recruitment remains a need, the industry is now facing a massive retention opportunity to protect the decades of skill and intuition held by our veteran technicians."

Key Findings from the 2025 Survey

The Professionalization Pivot: For the first time, more than 63% of technicians now consider the profession a long-term career, up nearly 7.4% since 2022.

For the first time, more than 63% of technicians now consider the profession a long-term career, up nearly 7.4% since 2022. The Rise of the "Expert Core": 41% of pharmacy technicians have been certified for 10+ years, providing a stabilizing foundation of experience for pharmacies nationwide.

41% of pharmacy technicians have been certified for 10+ years, providing a stabilizing foundation of experience for pharmacies nationwide. The 20% Certification Advantage: National certification has evolved from an optional credential to a major economic driver, providing a consistent 20% wage advantage over uncertified peers.

National certification has evolved from an optional credential to a major economic driver, providing a consistent 20% wage advantage over uncertified peers. The Retention Tension: Despite high career dedication, "lack of pay/incentives" remains the #1 reason for potential turnover, highlighting the continuing need for the industry to align compensation with advanced responsibilities.

The Path Forward

A robust pipeline of entry-level technicians is important to pharmacy, but to boost retention, the industry must focus on career paths. Technicians are signaling they want a path upward, not just a path in, which necessitates the implementation of advanced credentials in specialized areas such as sterile compounding and supply chain management, alongside aligning compensation with advanced responsibilities, to provide a clear path upward.

"Protecting this 'Expert Core' is a patient safety mandate," added Schimmel. "When experienced technicians leave due to stagnant incentives, the industry loses critical expertise that cannot be easily replaced."

The full report is available in the 2025 Technician Workforce Survey Whitepaper .

Survey Methodology

PTCB fielded an online survey in May 2025 to over 350,000 pharmacy technicians. The survey garnered 17,112 responses from both certified and non-certified technicians across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)