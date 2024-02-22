PTCB Announces Strategic Partnership with PLEI to Launch Exclusive Leadership Institute for Pharmacy Technicians

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Pharmacy Leadership and Education Institute (PLEI) to introduce an exclusive leadership program tailored for pharmacy technicians. This initiative, sponsored in full by PTCB with no cost to participants, aims to elevate the professional capabilities of pharmacy technicians and foster leadership qualities essential for advancing in their careers. As the pharmacy landscape continues to evolve, PTCB recognizes the importance of empowering pharmacy technicians with leadership skills and is committed to providing a unique learning experience through this program.

"This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to advancing the profession of pharmacy." Post this The Leadership Institute's inaugural cohort includes 10 pharmacy technicians from across the country.

This spring's inaugural cohort includes the following participants:

Bobbie Bolen , CPhT

, CPhT Mark Brunton , MSHE, CPhT

, MSHE, CPhT Christa Clay , CPhT-Adv, CVA

, CPhT-Adv, CVA Nichole Foster , MBA, MEd, CPhT-Adv

, MBA, MEd, CPhT-Adv Verdina Frazier-Gladden , CPhT

, CPhT Glen Gard , CPhT-Adv, CSPT, FNHIA

, CPhT-Adv, CSPT, FNHIA Zachary Green , CPhT

, CPhT Tara McNulty , BAS, CPhT, RPhT

, BAS, CPhT, RPhT Stephanie Rice-Erlenbusch , CPhT

, CPhT Rachel Seiderman

Key Program Highlights:

Format and Structure:

The program will incorporate a blend of self-paced learning and virtual sessions facilitated by two esteemed PLEI leaders, Nancy Alvarez , PharmD, BCPS and Michael Negrete , PharmD. Participants will benefit from a combination of 14 self-paced lessons delivered through videos, organized into five modules covering Vision, "Response-ability," Integrity, Grit, and Results Through Others.



Sessions:

The program will include five 1-hour virtual discussions, a 90-minute orientation session and an in-person meeting scheduled for May.



Exclusive Participation:

The hybrid program will consist of two cohorts this year, with the first cohort being an invitation-only group. Each cohort is expected to include 10-12 participants. Future cohorts will be open to other pharmacy technicians through an application process.

William Schimmel, PTCB's Executive Director & CEO, expressed excitement about this collaboration, stating, "This leadership institute is a testament to our commitment to advancing the pharmacy profession by investing in the growth and leadership potential of pharmacy technicians. We believe that by providing these opportunities at no cost to participants, we are contributing to the overall improvement of patient care and the pharmacy landscape."

The partnership with PLEI aligns with PTCB's dedication to fostering excellence in pharmacy practice. Pharmacy technicians, through this program, will gain valuable insights and skills that are vital for career advancement.

"PLEI is thrilled to be in partnership with PTCB and eager to share this significant step forward in leader development for pharmacy technicians," said John Grabenstein, PLEI's Chairman of the Board. "This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to advancing the profession of pharmacy and cultivating the next generation of leaders within the field."

For further information about the Leadership Institute and future cohorts, please visit ptcb.org .

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

About PLEI

Since 1996, the Pharmacy Leadership and Education Institute (PLEI) has been a leading provider of leader development programs for healthcare professionals, with a focus on pharmacy. In 2021, PLEI established its online Academy for Leader Development to complement its in-person offerings and expand the reach of its efforts to develop leaders, enhance teamwork, and drive success through personal, interactive sessions.

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)