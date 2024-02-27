PTCB Expands Accessibility to Earn CPhT and CSPT Certifications

Online proctored delivery maintains rigorous standards while providing convenience for test takers.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is taking a significant step in improving exam accessibility by extending online testing options to those pursuing the Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) Certification and the Certified Compounded Sterile Preparation TechnicianⓇ (CSPTⓇ) Certification. Following the reintroduction last year of OnVUE (an online proctored testing platform) for advanced and specialty certificate exams, this expansion marks the next phase of a comprehensive plan initiated by PTCB to increase exam delivery options.

Online testing is now available for all PTCB credentials.

Khunteang Pa, Chief Operating Officer, expressed excitement about this pivotal step, stating, "We are excited to progress with this upgraded testing option for pharmacy technicians. The relaunch of online proctored testing specifically for our CPhT and CSPT Certifications underscores our commitment to providing a flexible and accessible pathway for pharmacy technicians to advance in their careers."

The PTCB CPhT Certification is the technician credential pharmacists trust. With the foundational CPhT credential, pharmacy technicians demonstrate their knowledge and commitment to medication safety and effective patient care across pharmacy settings. All 50 states recognize the CPhT credential, and the vast majority of employers prefer, and many require, their pharmacy technicians to be PTCB CPhTs. PTCB reported over 290,000 active CPhTs in 2023. To earn CPhT Certification, candidates must meet certain eligibility requirements and pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam® (PTCE®).

Earning CSPT Certification demonstrates a CPhT's knowledge and skill as a specialized pharmacy technician in the area of sterile compounding, the preparation of medications in a sterile environment to prevent contamination. To earn CSPT Certification, active PTCB CPhTs must meet certain eligibility requirements and pass the CSPT Exam.

Administered on a secure platform, utilizing artificial intelligence and live virtual proctor supervision, online exams maintain the same rigorous standards as those conducted at physical test centers. To participate in online testing, candidates simply need a computer equipped with a webcam, a reliable internet connection, and a private, quiet space for a few uninterrupted hours. In-person testing remains available at Pearson VUE testing centers for the CPhT and CSPT Certification Exams.

Recognizing the evolving responsibilities of pharmacy technicians, PTCB continues to offer opportunities for growth and professional development. CPhTs play a crucial role in the healthcare system, and PTCB's commitment to providing accessible credentialing avenues aligns with the evolving landscape of the pharmacy profession.

For more information and to apply for online testing, please visit ptcb.org/credentials .

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)