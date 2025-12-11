PTC's Windchill+ Powering HOLON's Development of One of the World's First Automotive-Standard Level-4 EVs

Leveraging Windchill+ to develop the HOLON urban for emission-free, safe, comfortable, and inclusive passenger transportation

Replacing manual processes with cloud-based PLM to speed up development, enhance productivity, and connect teams to achieve a five-year production timeline

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that HOLON, a subsidiary of the BENTELER Group, is using its Windchill+® product lifecycle management (PLM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to help develop and bring to market an autonomous Level-4 electric vehicle (EV) that complies with automotive industry requirements.

Vision of the future: The HOLON urban blends seamlessly into the urban environment – rethinking mobility.

HOLON is dedicated to reshaping public transportation with inclusive, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions. Its first vehicle, the HOLON urban, will offer fully barrier-free access and space for up to 15 passengers and is designed for scheduled routes, on-demand service, ride-pooling, and goods transport. To support development, HOLON has introduced a flexible production concept that allows multiple vehicle variants to be built on the same assembly line, improving efficiency while advancing the company's sustainability goals.

HOLON implemented Windchill+ in six months, creating a fully digital product development environment that replaces manual, paper-based processes with modern workflows. With real-time access to accurate product information through cloud-based PLM, teams can collaborate more efficiently across the development center and future manufacturing sites in Germany and the United States. This digital foundation enables HOLON to move from design to production of the HOLON urban vehicle with the speed and agility needed to achieve its five-year vision of sustainable, inclusive mobility at scale.

"Building on nearly 150 years of BENTELER's automotive expertise, HOLON is evolving into a next-generation OEM with a clear focus on people and the planet," said Dr. Sven Herzig, Chief Sales Officer, HOLON. "The go-live of Windchill+ is a key milestone in the development of the HOLON urban and reflects our commitment to delivering EV vehicles that redefine mobility for communities around the world."

"Automakers are navigating a pivotal moment as vehicles become increasingly electric, connected, autonomous, and software-defined," said Robert Dahdah, Chief Revenue Officer, PTC. "With Windchill+, HOLON has the foundation to manage that complexity and drive toward their vision of transforming public mobility."

With Windchill+ and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering and extend the value of that data across their enterprise. With a product data foundation, companies like HOLON can also accelerate AI-driven transformation across their organization. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about Windchill+, visit www.ptc.com/en/products/windchill-plus.

About HOLON

HOLON is one of the first vehicle manufacturers for autonomous movers with the standards and scaling potential that we know from the automotive industry. With their platform technology, vehicle expertise and strong partner network, their goal is to redefine passenger transport. To this end, HOLON works with technology companies, local public transport companies and mobility-as-a-service providers. HOLON is a subsidiary of the BENTELER Group and TASARU.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

