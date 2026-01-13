PTx™ Winter Conference Highlights Practical Ag Innovations

Event in Tremont, Illinois, brings together PTx leaders, agronomists, innovative farmers and industry experts.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announces the return of the PTx™ Winter Conference, the premier event for precision agriculture education, on January 20–23, 2026, in Tremont, Illinois. This year marks the first-ever conference under the PTx brand, encompassing both Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble brands to feature next-generation technologies for water management, autonomy planting and spraying.

"The 2026 Winter Conference brings together innovators and experts to showcase the practical, innovative solutions that are transforming farming economics and empowering growers to achieve more with less," said PTx President Brian Sorbe. "Farmers, trade and business media and investors will all find useful information that will surprise and excite them about the future of agriculture."

Hosted by PTx and featuring five different sessions presented by 13 PTx employees, the conference delivers a comprehensive look at how leading-edge agricultural technologies are transforming farming. Attendees will experience real-life applications of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and mechanical advancements, including never-before-seen technology revealed each day of the event. Media representatives seeking insight into how farmers use technology will have direct access to product experts, PTx leadership and innovative farmers all in one place and under one roof.

A highlight of the event will be exclusive insights from multi-year research at Precision Planting's PTI Farm where proven nutrient management strategies have demonstrated measurable returns on fertilizer investments. Sessions focus on continued education, agronomic research and innovative products, especially retrofittable upgrades that require smaller investments but deliver significant return on investment (ROI) for farmers, a key consideration during the current ag economy downturn.

Farmers and business-focused attendees will find practical solutions to everyday challenges, with hands-on learning in precision spraying, soil fertility management and planter technology. The collaborative environment fosters peer exchange and empowers attendees to implement innovations that drive yield and capital efficiency. Live demos and interactive sessions will showcase PTx's retrofit strategy and data-driven automation, illustrating how these advancements are shaping the future of agribusiness and investor value.

After the PTx Winter Conference sessions on January 20 and 21, farmers are invited to the Peoria Civic Center from 4–8 p.m. CT for an interactive event hosted by Fendt®. Attendees will witness PTx technology integrated in Fendt products, discover practical enhancements, learn about data-driven solutions powered by PTx FarmENGAGE™ software and receive expert guidance designed to boost productivity. Admission to the Fendt event is free.

For more information regarding the conference, go to PrecisionPlanting.com.

