PUBLIC AFFAIRS, HOUSING & INFRASTRUCTURE VETERAN KATIE BRENNAN JOINS BARO STRATEGIES

Brennan Departs Governor Kathy Hochul's Administration and Adds to BARO's Real Estate Chops

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARO Strategies today announced that Katie Brennan has joined the firm as a partner. Ms. Brennan most recently served in the administration of New York Governor Kathy Hochul as President and Executive Director of the New York State Office of Resilient Homes and Communities (formerly the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery). Prior to her work in the Executive Chamber, Ms. Brennan served as a senior advisor to the Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development during the mayoralty of Bill de Blasio. She previously served as Chief of Staff at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency under New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

"Katie brings unique and valuable government affairs and political experience to BARO Strategies that few others can claim," said co-founder and principal Chris Bastardi. "She has a deep background in policy, crisis management, and urban planning that our clients will seek out as they face development challenges and institutional resistance to positive change."

"I'm thrilled to bring my technical, policy, and coalition-building skills to BARO Strategies. My goal is always to make systems work better for people and institutions. It's an honor to join this team of people who get it done, every day," said Ms. Brennan.

"Katie's passion for improving the lives of the communities she serves is unparalleled," said co-founder and principal Julie Roginsky. "As a public policy and housing expert who knows how to navigate bureaucracy on both sides of the Hudson, she is perfectly positioned to expand BARO's footprint in the Tri-State area real estate market."

Headquartered in New York City, BARO Strategies is a full-service public relations agency of only senior consultants and experts. Ms. Brennan's addition builds on BARO's strong foundation of work in New York and New Jersey, in addition to its West Coast office, run by partner Kate V. Silina. The firm's founders and partners have decades of experience in public affairs, political consulting, and crisis management. It was recently named to City & State's 2024 Political PR Power List .

About Katie Brennan

Ms. Brennan began her career in New Jersey, where she quickly became a leader in providing affordable housing opportunities across the state. While working for the State of New Jersey, she oversaw a $50 million operating budget and $1 billion annual investments in single and multifamily affordable housing production.

Committed to delivering results, Ms. Brennan counts the launch of the nation's first statewide hospital and housing agency partnership on her resume—a program that spawned the largest ever investment of private capital into New Jersey affordable housing. This initiative has since been replicated nationally and globally.

After being sexually assaulted by a senior member of Governor Murphy's administration, and a harrowing journey with the justice system, she publicly called for reform in the The Wall Street Journal . Her first-hand experience with the chilling effect of NDAs and retaliation inspired her to pass a dozen legislative reforms and donate the Murphy legal settlement to the nonprofit Waterfront Project to provide legal services to low-income survivors in New Jersey.

Ms. Brennan earned a Bachelor's degree from Xavier University and a Master's in Urban Planning from Rutgers University. She serves as a board member for The Waterfront Project and advisory member to New Leaders Council.

About BARO Strategies

BARO Strategies is a bipartisan, senior, and full-service communications and stakeholder engagement agency. Made up exclusively of senior and experienced communications and stakeholder engagement experts, BARO understands the high stakes of public relations and reputation management. With deep roots in crisis management, BARO Strategies represents prominent businesses, organizations, and individuals. Practice areas include: Advocacy & Public Affairs, Government Relations, Crisis Management, Data Analytics, Public Relations & Communications, Paid Media, Reputation Management, Research, Public Speaking, and Media Training. The firm was founded by Julie Roginsky and Chris Bastardi. BAROStrategies.com

