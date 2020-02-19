Public Consulting Group Awarded GSA Schedule to Become Approved Federal Contractor

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG), a leading provider of solutions implementation and operations improvement services to the public sector, today announced that it has received U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) approval under the Federal Government's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS; contract no: 47QTCA20D004Y). As such, PCG is now recognized by GSA as an approved federal contractor of general-purpose commercial information technology (IT) equipment, software, and services.

Public Consulting Group

GSA serves as the acquisition and procurement arm of the federal government, helping public agencies at the federal, state, and local levels access products and services from pre-approved vendors without the lengthy procurement process. Through GSA's MAS, federal government agencies can now contract directly with PCG for various IT professional services and solutions. PCG is currently working to expand the scope of its MAS contract to include additional labor categories and Special Item Numbers (SINs) that align with its technology products, operational capabilities, and consulting services.

"This is an incredibly important milestone for PCG as we look to expand our reach into the federal marketplace," said PCG Founder and President, William S. Mosakowski. "PCG is committed to helping government agencies improve their operational performance so they can further promote improved outcomes for those they serve. Securing GSA MAS approval is well-aligned with this mission as it enables us to partner with government agencies at all levels—federal, state, local, and tribal—to deliver industry-leading technology solutions to help government entities meet their goals, improve performance, and better serve the public. All without the usual lengthy procurement process."

Through GSA's Cooperative Purchasing Program, state, local, and tribal government agencies will also be able to access PCG services through this contract vehicle, and in the coming months PCG will expand its federally approved SINs and labor categories within MAS to provide the federal marketplace with the breadth of PCG expertise and services.

"We're thrilled to receive this award and to now be recognized by GSA as an approved vendor," said Rich Albertoni, a manager within PCG's Health practice who is leading this firm-wide effort. "PCG's status as an approved vendor has significant implications for our entire enterprise: this opportunity presents PCG with a vehicle to not only streamline the contracting process across a much broader marketplace of government entities, but also to increase internal collaboration throughout the firm's four practice areas (and numerous business lines). It's an exciting time and we look forward to identifying ways to enhance our capabilities across the public sector and drive new market business development."

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG has over 2,500 professionals in more than 60 offices worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm has four designated practice areas with extensive experience in all 50 states, clients in six Canadian provinces, and a growing practice in Europe. Often combining resources from two or more practice areas, PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to solve their challenges or pursue opportunities. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

