Public Consulting Group's Education Practice Chooses Digital Transformation Partner Navisite for Public Cloud Migration

Migrates to Microsoft Azure, providing a secure, high-performance cloud environment supporting thousands of schools and districts nationwide

ANDOVER, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the digital transformation partner for the Education Practice Area of Public Consulting Group (PCG), Navisite today announced the successful migration and management of PCG's education solutions on Microsoft Azure.

PCG Education provides industry-leading educational technology solutions, including its EdPlan™ suite, that support thousands of schools and districts nationwide. As the company embraced a cloud-first strategy, PCG's Education practice needed an unbiased, experienced digital transformation partner to ensure that its core education products could be seamlessly migrated and securely managed in the public cloud.

"Navisite brought the public sector digital transformation expertise we needed in a partner to migrate, scale, and grow our Education practice on the cloud," said John Matthews, CIO of PCG's Education Practice Area. "Navisite continues to manage our cloud environment and operates as an extension of our team—ensuring we maintain the highest levels of security, performance, and availability for the school systems and states that rely on our products."

Navisite guided PCG Education's journey to Azure with cloud services and expertise that included a comprehensive migration of the team's IT estate along with recommendations for the go-forward cloud strategy. Navisite designed and built a highly secure Azure environment, executed the migration in partnership with PCG's team, and continues to provide ongoing managed cloud services, security services, and 24/7 support.

"As an industry leader, PCG's Education team was dealing with a large migration of business-critical products to the cloud," said Gina Murphy, Navisite's president and chief transformation officer. "They put their trust in Navisite and our proven experience guiding complex enterprise application migrations for mid-market companies of their size. We were thrilled to help guide and support their success and look forward to our continued partnership together well into the future."

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG and its affiliates employ over 3,000 professionals in offices worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SOURCE Navisite