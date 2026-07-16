Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) Welcomes Dr. Matt Gaskell, MBE, as PHAI's First International Consultant on Gambling Policy

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Matt Gaskell, MBE, as the organization's first International Consultant on Gambling Policy. Dr. Gaskell's addition to the PHAI team marks a significant step forward in bringing comprehensive, global public health regulation and accountability to the gambling industry and its sports and technology partners.

Dr. Gaskell is one of the world's leading authorities on gambling harm prevention, policy, and treatment, and is internationally recognized as an advocate for comprehensive regulation of the gambling industry. He currently serves as the Founder and Clinical Lead for gambling harm clinics across the north of England, and is a member of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Expert Group on Gambling.

Dr. Gaskell is also a highly regarded licensed psychologist and one of the foremost clinicians working with individuals and families seeking to overcome gambling disorder and gambling-related harm. In 2025, he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by His Majesty King Charles III for services to people affected by gambling-related harm.

"I am honored to join PHAI and bring my expertise to protecting the public from the unacceptable harms associated with the modern commercial gambling industry and its sports partners," Dr. Gaskell said. "I look forward to bringing my expertise and strategic planning to PHAI, working alongside Dr. Richard Daynard, Professor Mark Gottlieb, and Dr. Harry Levant to further PHAI's work in the months and years to come."

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Gaskell to the team," Professor Mark Gottleib, PHAI's Executive Director, said. "Matt has worked tirelessly to bring accountability to the gambling industry. His involvement with PHAI will unquestionably bring our work to even higher levels."

Dr. Harry Levant, Director of Gambling Policy at PHAI, said. "I have long considered Dr. Gaskell a friend, colleague, and source of inspiration. He has, for years, stood tall fighting for the mental health and safety of countless people suffering from gambling-related harm. Matt has my respect and admiration, and it will be a privilege to have him on the PHAI team."

About the Public Health Advocacy Institute

Founded in 1979, the Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) is a nonprofit legal research center focused on public health law located at Northeastern University School of Law. In 2014, PHAI formed the Center for Public Health Litigation, a nonprofit law firm that uses the civil justice system to improve public health by using litigation targeting tobacco industry products, unhealthy foods, deceptive health marketing, and deceptive gambling practices as part of a public health strategy.

PHAI is a leader in the fight to ensure proper regulation of the online gambling industry, to preserve the integrity of sports and protect those suffering from gambling addiction. In March 2026, PHAI filed a landmark lawsuit against DraftKings, FanDuel, the NFL, and Genius Sports, alleging that the defendants distribute and profit from an unreasonably dangerous product designed to maximize betting behavior that leads to addiction.

To learn more about PHAI, visit phai.org.

Contact: Public Health Advocacy Institute

267-386-5252

Harry Levant, [email protected] or PRCG | Haggerty LLC

(212) 683-8100

Sandra Prendergast, [email protected]

SOURCE Public Health Advocacy Institute