Public Knowledge® Acquires Programs from Civic Dinners, Inc. to Expand Team Communication and Leadership Services

LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Knowledge® has acquired the Workplace Culture Conversations and Civility Training programs from Civic Dinners, Inc., expanding its leadership and team development offerings.

These programs focus on strengthening interpersonal communication and team dynamics, with an emphasis on navigating difficult conversations and addressing conflict in day-to-day interactions. The programs have been adopted across industries and have gained broader visibility through a partnership with SHRM.

"In a time when clients are experiencing constant change, how people show up with one another is a core leadership skill," said Jenn Graham, founder of Civic Dinners, Inc. "These trainings help people communicate more effectively when conversations get difficult and working relationships are under strain."

The Workplace Culture Conversations framework has been in use for more than a decade and provides structure for dialogue on complex or sensitive topics. Participants learn how to engage across differences and listen more carefully in moments that would otherwise stall progress.

"Strong teams are what make the work possible," said Stacey Moss, President and CEO of Public Knowledge®. "As more technical work becomes automated, organizations need to invest in how people communicate and how they make decisions. These programs help teams put that into practice in their daily work."

Workplace Culture Conversations has been part of the PK IMPACT Leadership™ workshop at Public Knowledge® since 2024. The acquisition allows the firm to further integrate both offerings across leadership and organizational services.

About Public Knowledge®

Public Knowledge® is a national management consulting firm focused on Programs, People, and Systems. We exist to help our clients solve tough problems and thrive in complex environments. For more than 35 years, we have helped our clients achieve their goals by understanding their needs and objectives as a foundation for our problem-solving process. Our goal is to provide our clients with unparalleled service and act as their catalyst for change. Learn more by visiting pubknow.com.

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SOURCE Public Knowledge