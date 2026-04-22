Public Knowledge® Strengthens Public Procurement Impact Through Acquisition of Civic Initiatives

LAKEWOOD, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Knowledge® has acquired Civic Initiatives, building on a proven partnership to expand procurement expertise and help public sector agencies deliver better outcomes faster, with less risk. Together, the firms bring deeper capacity to support complex procurements and strengthen the programs those procurements power.

"Procurement decisions shape whether public programs succeed," said Stacey Moss, President and CEO of Public Knowledge®. "By bringing Civic Initiatives into Public Knowledge®, we're expanding the specialized expertise agencies need to navigate complex environments."

Public Knowledge® and Civic Initiatives previously partnered to deliver Procurement Acquisition Support Services (PASS) through the National Association of State Procurement Offices (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. That work continues—now with closer alignment and greater capacity to meet client needs.

"We built this partnership by doing real work together for clients," said Dustin Lanier, Founder and Principal Consultant of Civic Initiatives. "Joining Public Knowledge® allows us to extend that approach by bringing more reach, more resources, and even stronger support to agencies."

Civic Initiatives is a trusted leader in public procurement, staffed by former procurement officers with firsthand experience navigating complex systems. Their team has supported projects across 35 states, working with state and local governments, K-12, and higher education to design procurement approaches that are practical and effective.

For over 30 years, Public Knowledge® has supported public sector agencies in strengthening policies, programs, systems, and operations across health and human services, including child welfare, child support, and Medicaid. Their subject matter experts have led major procurements and helped improve outcomes for the programs they support.

Through this acquisition, clients will continue working with the teams they know and trust—now backed by expanded procurement expertise and a more connected delivery model designed to reduce risk and accelerate results.

About Public Knowledge®

Public Knowledge® is a national management consulting firm focused on Programs, People, and Systems. We exist to help our clients solve tough problems and thrive in complex environments. For more than 35 years, we have helped our clients achieve their goals by understanding their needs and objectives as a foundation for our problem-solving process. Our goal is to provide our clients with unparalleled service and act as their catalyst for change. Learn more by visiting pubknow.com.

About Civic Initiatives

Civic Initiatives focuses on public procurement operations and transformation across the public sector, higher education, and large non-profits. The staff of Civic Initiatives is an experienced core of full-time public procurement professionals who help clients make procurement a strategic asset. Learn more by visiting civicinitiatives.com.

Contact:

Stephanie Meisner-Maggard

Marketing Director

P: (307) 631-9591

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Public Knowledge