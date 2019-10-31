Public Libraries Promote X-ray Science

A program that builds connections between libraries across the country and the American Society of Radiologic Technologists is breaking new ground in educating the public about the nation's more than 340,000 registered radiologic technologists. This year, the ASRT's National Library Partnership will facilitate hundreds of book displays and fund the purchase of thousands of relevant book titles to mark National Radiologic Technology Week® , Nov. 3-9.

"What a unique opportunity to tell the story of our profession through a collaboration with one of America's most trusted institutions — the public library," said ASRT President Stephanie Johnston, M.S.R.S, R.T.(R)(M)(BD)(BS), FASRT. "Our members know libraries have a positive and inspiring influence on their communities. I think It's an ideal way to let the public know about the importance of our profession in health care."

Since 2016, more than 200 public libraries, large and small, in every state in the nation, have received grants from ASRT of up to $2,000 to purchase books and other educational materials related to medical imaging and radiation therapy, and the pioneers of radiologic technology. Many of the libraries received grants through recommendations from ASRT members who are local library patrons. During NRTW, the libraries host displays that include books, posters and information on the profession and its history. In addition, to spread the word about the program, ASRT developed the #ASRTLovesLibraries hashtag to encourage libraries and their patrons to share information about the program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

National Radiologic Technology Week takes place each year during the week that includes Nov. 8th to commemorate the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on that date in 1895. The week-long observance brings heightened awareness to the valuable work of radiologic technologists and their role in providing patients with high quality care. Their expertise in producing high quality medical images or performing intricate radiation therapy treatments is crucial in helping physicians diagnose injuries and treat diseases.

