Public Library eBook & Audiobook Use Goes Viral with Libby App

"Libby has raised the bar for library apps," said Kady Ferris, Electronic Content Librarian at Multnomah County Library in Oregon. "With its quick set-up and intuitive interface, Libby has made it so much easier to introduce ebooks and audiobooks to new patrons. A personal favorite feature is the estimated wait time for my books on hold, so I can better plan what to read when."

Libby reflects input and design requests from thousands of librarians and readers as well as the refinement of the user experience from more than one billion eBooks and audiobooks borrowed from library catalogs. Libby provides the same app experience regardless of mobile device, desktop, or operating system. Its friendly and intuitive features have earned Libby 4.8 star rating in the Apple App Store, Google Play's Best New Apps of 2017, and USA Today's Best New Apps for 2017.

Through the first half of 2018, patron use of OverDrive-powered libraries' digital book catalogs has grown by 22% over the same period last year. Libby has also introduced a service that helps a new user find their local library, and in 30 US markets, provide them an Instant Digital Card using only their mobile phone number.

"Libby is generating tremendous interest in the local public library as readers discover new authors and series and try an eBook, digital magazine or audiobook for the first time," said Erica Lazzaro, Rakuten OverDrive Executive VP of Publisher Relations. "Libby introduces books and reading to millions of mobile users of all ages and all interests, which benefits authors, publishers, booksellers and readers."

Libby recently added support for popular magazines to be borrowed and read alongside ebooks and audiobooks. For new users, Libby Academy provides easy-to-follow videos within the app to show readers how to get the most out of the library digital book experience.

To learn more about Libby, go to meet.libbyapp.com or visit OverDrive's booth 3715 at ALA Annual in New Orleans, June 22-25.

About Rakuten OverDrive and Libby

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. Libby is the highly rated "one-tap reading app" for libraries named one of Google Play's Best Apps of 2017. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a growing network of 40,000 libraries and schools in 70 countries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

