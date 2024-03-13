Public Louisiana University Launches Digital Mental Health and Wellness Solution to Meet Student Needs

In collaboration with Uwill, McNeese State University deploys teletherapy platform to support students grappling with mental health challenges

LAKE CHARLES, La., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McNeese State University , a regional public university ranked as one of the top public institutions in the South, today announced a major expansion of its efforts to boost student mental health and wellness with the launch of a digital mental health and teletherapy tool. Through a collaboration with Boston-based teletherapy pioneer Uwill , the university will now offer a mental health and wellness environment 24/7/365 to its students—at a time when campus counseling centers nationwide are reporting a sharp increase in acute mental health challenges.

"Mental health support is a key component of how we serve our students. The current generation of college students requires a diverse and flexible approach to mental health," said Dr. Kedrick Nicholas, Dean of Student Affairs at McNeese State University. "It is very beneficial to have a partnership with Uwill because their services allow us to meet the needs of our students by enhancing and expanding therapy options."

Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. While 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the issue of student mental health into focus with on-campus counseling centers in Louisiana and across the country reporting overwhelming demand.

"I commend the McNeese State team for taking these steps to enhance mental health support and for their commitment to student success and well-being, embodying the values of our university system," said Rick Gallot, president of the University of Louisiana System. "We look forward to working with institutions across our system as they work to expand high-quality mental health support services that are responsive to the needs of our students."

"Mental health and wellness aren't luxuries, they are necessities. They are also a cornerstone of success for students in higher education today, who are more likely to face complex education, work and family caregiving responsibilities," said Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana's Commissioner of Higher Education. "During a time when the stakes for students are so high, we are so pleased to see campus leaders and systems prioritize expanded access to student mental health support."

To help meet the need for enhanced mental health support, the university will utilize Uwill's proprietary technology, which makes it possible for students to facilitate immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed therapist based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, and realtime data.

The news comes at a time when the state of Louisiana recently made a historic new investment in student mental health for learners enrolled in both K-12 and higher education with state colleges and universities scheduled to receive $17 million in mental health funding beginning this month. The Louisiana state legislature recently authorized a new grant program to be dispersed across 32 eligible Louisiana institutions.

"Investments in student mental health are investments in college access and completion. Louisiana policymakers have quite rightly recognized the profound impact of mental health on student success and college completion, which in turn affects the health and well-being of communities and the state's economy," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "This is about empowering students with resources to play an active role in their well-being by selecting a therapist they feel most comfortable with, fostering a culture of support."

The company serves more than 2 million students from all 50 states and pioneered a "matching" platform that offers students a counseling appointment in less than five minutes.

