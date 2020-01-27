Public Policy And ICT: Industry Experts To Discuss At BICSI Winter Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has announced the details of its Opening Keynote session, which will be taking place during the 2020 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition, 9-13 February at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL.

The Keynote will take the form of a Panel Discussion, titled "Public Policy in a Changing World—How Will It Impact the ICT Professional?" The year 2019 saw an alarming uptick in proposed legislation to address the changing ICT industry and 2020 is promising to have even more activity. Technology, safety and the human element are often at odds with each other. Rapidly advancing technology continues to change the ways we work and live. The panel will discuss key topics facing ICT professionals, including low-voltage licensing; O*NET industry classifications and code assignments; and public work development initiatives. In addition, a focus will be placed on the landscape and some of the challenges and opportunities, as well as the importance in implementing new strategies and defending competency-based programs for the design, installation and integration of ICT fields.

Moderating the panel is Charles Wilson, Executive Director of the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA), a not-for-profit association representing the connected technologies industry. He currently sits on numerous industry boards and councils and often speaks on emerging technologies, innovation, codes and standards, and regulatory issues, as well as legislative and industry advocacy concerns. Joining Charles on the panel are:

Joseph Lee | Senior Manager, State and Local Government Affairs | Cisco Systems

Joseph covers the entire country and monitors state legislation that ranges from cloud computing, Power over Ethernet, cybersecurity and procurement. Before Cisco, he was a Manager of State Government Affairs at RELX (LexisNexis and Elsevier). Joseph has worked in state government public policy for 13 years.

Pat McMurray , RCDD, DCDC, NTS, OSP, PMP | President | T&R Communications, Inc.

Pat joined T&R Communications, Inc. in 1985 and was made a partner shortly after, managing the technical portion of the business. Today Pat is President of T&R Communications and serves as the BICSI Western Region Director. He is also active with Northern California IBEW-NECA.

Ron Tellas , BSEE, MSEE, MBA | Technology and Applications Manager, Enterprise Networks | Belden

Ron joined Belden in 2016 to help define the roadmap of technology and applications in the enterprise. He is a subject-matter expert in RF design and Electromagnetic Propagation. He represents Belden in the ISO WG3 committee, TIA TR42 Premises Cabling Standards and IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group.

The Opening Keynote will take place on Tuesday, 11 February, from 8:45-9:30 a.m. in the West Hall at the Tampa Convention Center. BICSI's Winter Conference program also includes dozens of technical sessions covering topics such as 5G systems; the Internet of Things (IoT); smart cities and intelligent buildings; data centers; Power over Ethernet (PoE); and more. In addition, the Conference hosts a large exhibition featuring more than 150 companies featuring their latest ICT products and services, as well as the all-new PoE Lighting Pavilion, an impressive area dedicated to exhibitors that thrive on the business of delivering data and power over a single Ethernet cable.

More information and registration for the BICSI Winter Conference can be found at bicsi.org/winter.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

