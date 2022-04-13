Public Safety Market to record USD 26.21 Bn incremental growth | Europe to occupy 39% global market share | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the adoption of machine learning and AI-based public safety solution, governmental regulations for industrial safety, and the rising infiltration activities and criminal activities. On the other hand, public safety in natural and man-made disasters might hamper market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Atos SE, CentralSquare, Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Tandu Technologies and Security Systems Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Telstra Corp. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The global public safety market is fragmented. The competitive rivalry among existing players in the public safety market ranges from moderate to high, and it is expected to increase when new competitors enter the market. Vendors are adopting acquisitions, partnerships with industry participants, and new product/service rollouts as important competitive strategies.

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Deployment

By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise segments.

The cloud segment will have the largest share of the market.

Cloud solutions offer various benefits, which is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . Europe will have the largest share of the market.

will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share.

Germany and the UK are the key markets for public safety in Europe .

and the UK are the key markets for public safety in . The increasing threat of global terrorism in Europe is driving the growth of the regional market.

is driving the growth of the regional market. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Public Safety Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atos SE, CentralSquare, Cisco Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Dynamics Corp., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., NICE Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Tandu Technologies and Security Systems Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Telstra Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atos SE

10.4 CentralSquare

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.6 General Dynamics Corp.

10.7 Hexagon AB

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.10 Motorola Solutions Inc.

10.11 NEC Corp.

10.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

