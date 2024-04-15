Public Safety Solutions Summit Leaves Lasting Impact

SHELTON, Conn., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With two successful Public Safety Solutions Summits under its belt, Extra Duty Solutions (EDS) once again brought together law enforcement decision-makers from across the region at their third annual Summit on April 3-4, 2024, at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro, NC.

The Summit was limited to 50 participants, ensuring that the setting would be conducive to personal interactions and discussions. Each attendee was extended complimentary access to the seminar, meals, a round of golf, and accommodations.

The Summit opened with welcome remarks from retired Greensboro, NC Chief of Police and EDS Vice President of Business Development Wayne Scott. Scott was later joined by Greensboro Police Deputy Chief Renae Sigmon, who provided a moving description of how she and her agency coped with the fatal shooting of an off-duty officer this past December.

Police psychologist Dr. Lewis Schlosser was the primary presenter who provided insight around Psychological Fitness for Duty Evaluations (FFDEs), as well as how the evaluations should be used as a part of an agency's officer wellness program. He also discussed how agencies can prepare for and cope with the aftermath of critical incidents, and how to keep one's officers and deputies physically and mentally healthy, even when exposed to traumatic experiences and death.

"Seeing such a high level of engagement from the attendees only reaffirms our commitment to providing educational opportunities to public safety leaders," said CEO Rich Milliman.

After the day-long seminar, attendees were invited to network with their peers at a catered dinner. The golf tournament on the following day offered a more relaxed atmosphere where camaraderie built over the previous day was driven onto the course. The Summit culminated in an award ceremony and prizes that honored a few notable achievements on the course.



"Our hope is that participants will walk away with a more positive mindset," says VP Wayne Scott. "We hope attendees will return to their departments with insights on how to improve their methodologies or refine their leadership skills."

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Extra Duty Solutions has over 215 clients across 24 states. Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.com.

