Public Sector Leaders Embrace Initiatives to Improve Operations Through Transformation Programs, According to a Study by Government Business Council and Ernst & Young LLP

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public sector agencies are working to dramatically improve their operations and services through changing functions, processes, strategies, and technical function according to a study released by Government Business Council ( GBC ), the research division of Government Executive Media Group , and sponsored by Ernst & Young LLP (EY). These transformation programs, as they are often called, span between extremely technical projects, such as digital service delivery, to less technical initiatives related to workforce and organizational issues.

Based on a survey of nearly 800 U.S. federal, state and local employees representing 30 civilian and military entities, as well as cities and municipalities across the nation, this study investigates the mission to enhance government performance and the roles that data, technology, and process serve in that mission.

Among others, key findings from the study include:

Public sector transformation programs are not widely seen as meeting their objectives.

Only 39% of respondents reported that they felt the public sector transformation programs in their organization meet their stated objectives. GBC notes that programs that have succeeded in meeting their goals are often security-related whereas those that have been less successful are often related to overall mission impact.

Organizations are seeing a widespread need for transformation programs across departments and a diverse list of drivers to implement.

Of the 8 areas surveyed, respondents identified human resources and agency information technology functions as the areas most in need of transformation. The desire to redesign outdated practices and comply with recent mandates are the top motivators among respondents to implement transformation programs. Data analytics and other emerging technologies will be key tools to meet these requirements.

While government employees are largely motivated to implement transformation programs, they continue to face challenges.

When implementing transformation programs, respondents report that their greatest challenges are conflicting priorities, lack of coordination between departments, and inadequate funding. In fact, 55% of government respondents encounter conflicting priorities when implementing the programs.

From EY's expert perspective, whether an agency is looking to tap the potential of artificial intelligence or implement managed services, transformation planning is more involved than traditional program management. "These are exciting times, as the promise of technology, robotics, and automation inspire public sector leaders to visualize more productive and impactful government services," says Roberta Mourão, EY's Government and Public Sector (GPS) Solutions Leader. "To realize the promise, as the survey respondents report, it is critical that agencies get the people dimensions right."

For a complete report of the study's results, visit From Aspiration to Transformation: Insights from Public Sector Leaders .

About the Research

To identify the role that data, technology, and process each contribute to efforts to enhance government performance, GBC surveyed a random sample of 771 civilians and military government respondents. The survey was fielded to Government Executive Media Group's database of digital subscribers in April and May of 2019. Of the 771 respondents, 46% indicated that they are GS/GM-13 level or higher.

About Government Business Council

As Government Executive Media Group's research division, Government Business Council (GBC) is dedicated to advancing the business of government through analysis, insight and analytical independence. An extension of Government Executive's 50 years of exemplary editorial standards, GBC produces over 100 research initiatives each year, studying influential decision-makers across all sectors in government to provide invaluable insights, thought leadership content and marketing intelligence for government contractors.

About EY

From strategy to execution, the Government & Public Sector practice of Ernst & Young LLP provides a full range of advisory and audit services to help our Federal, State and Local clients implement new ideas to help achieve their mission outcomes. We deliver real change and measurable results through our diverse, high-performing teams, quality work at the highest professional standards, operational know-how from across our global organization, and creative and bold ideas tailored to each client's unique mission. We are committed to protecting our nation and serving our people; increasing public safety; improving healthcare for our military, our veterans and our citizens; delivering essential public services; and helping those in need. EY is ready to help our government build a better working world. Learn more at ey.com/govpublicsector .

