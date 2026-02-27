Public Service Company of New Mexico Declares Preferred Dividend

News provided by

TXNM Energy, Inc.

Feb 27, 2026, 17:35 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 31, 2026.

Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

CONTACTS:
Analysts
Lisa Goodman
(505) 241-2160

Media
Corporate Communications
(505) 241-2743 

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TXNM Energy Reports 2025 Results, Transaction and Regulatory Updates

TXNM Energy Reports 2025 Results, Transaction and Regulatory Updates

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today reported 2025 earnings results. As previously announced, TXNM Energy does not plan to issue 2026 earnings guidance...
TXNM Energy Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

TXNM Energy Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4225 per...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics