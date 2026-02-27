TXNM Energy Reports 2025 Results, Transaction and Regulatory Updates

2025 GAAP earnings of $1.48 per diluted share

2025 Ongoing earnings per share of $2.33

Proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure is progressing through the regulatory approval process

TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)

2025 2024 GAAP net earnings attributable to TXNM Energy $151.4 $242.2 GAAP diluted EPS $1.48 $2.67 Ongoing net earnings $238.9 $247.8 Ongoing diluted EPS $2.33 $2.74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today reported 2025 earnings results. As previously announced, TXNM Energy does not plan to issue 2026 earnings guidance during pendency of the proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure.

"PNM and TNMP continue to grow and we remain focused on meeting our customer needs across New Mexico and Texas, with TNMP supporting a 28% increase in system peak demand and PNM delivering 80% carbon free energy in 2025," said Don Tarry, President and CEO of TXNM Energy. "Our proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure will provide the necessary capital to support this growth and New Mexico's transition to clean energy. We look forward to bringing the benefits of this transaction to our customers and communities."

TRANSACTION UPDATE

On May 19, 2025, TXNM Energy announced an agreement under which affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire the outstanding common stock of TXNM Energy for $61.25 per share.

Shareholders approved the proposed transaction on August 28, 2025. In February 2026, approval was received from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas ("PUCT") approved a unanimous settlement agreement on the proposed transaction. Clearance has been received from the Federal Communications Commission and the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act has expired without any objections or concerns having been raised. Approvals continue to be pursued from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("NMPRC").

TXNM Energy continues to anticipate that the closing of the acquisition will occur in the second half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions, including among other things, receipt of other required state and federal regulatory approvals.

REGULATORY UPDATE

On November 14, 2025, Texas New Mexico Power ("TNMP") filed a general rate proceeding with the PUCT requesting recovery of $2.8 billion of rate base as of June 30, 2025, a requested return on equity of 10.4%, and a 47.54% equity ratio. The TNMP base rate review also includes increases in operations and maintenance expenses that are not recovered through semi-annual Transmission Cost of Service ("TCOS") and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor ("DCRF") filings, excludes increases in interest expense resulting from refinancing of debt associated with the proposed Blackstone Infrastructure transaction, and requests recovery of $20.5 million associated with Hurricane Beryl restoration costs over a five-year period. If approved by the PUCT, the new rates are expected to become effective in mid-2026.

On December 29, 2025, Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM") filed an application with the NMPRC for approval of two economic development projects related to New Mexico Senate Bill 170 at an estimated cost of $165.5 million. Senate Bill 170 allows a utility to defer costs of economic development projects that serve sites certified by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

On February 25, 2026, PNM filed an application with the NMPRC for approval of a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for a new 345 kV transmission line, existing station expansions, and a new substation at an estimated cost of $247 million. This project aims to enhance reliability and resilience in the Albuquerque area, facilitate the integration of renewable energy, and support economic development.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, PNM initiated its 2026 Integrated Resource Plan ("IRP") process which will cover the 20-year planning period from 2026 through 2046. Consistent with historical practice, PNM is receiving public input from interested parties as part of this process. PNM expects to file its 2026 IRP with the NMPRC on or before September 1, 2026.

TNMP's second DCRF filing for 2025 was approved and implemented in the fourth quarter, providing recovery for $19 million of rate base.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2025 EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

– TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.

– Corporate and Other – reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment

GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

2025 2024

2025 2024 PNM $0.85 $2.12

$1.35 $2.16 TNMP $1.21 $1.14

$1.42 $1.15 Corporate and Other ($0.58) ($0.59)

($0.44) ($0.57)











Consolidated TXNM Energy $1.48 $2.67

$2.33 $2.74

Net changes to earnings in 2025 compared to 2024 include:

PNM: Rate relief from the implementation of the first phase of the approved 2025 Rate Request, higher retail load and transmission revenues, and higher realized gains on investment securities were more than offset by lower weather-related usage, increased O&M, higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and increased demand charges from energy storage agreements added in late 2024.

TNMP: Rate recovery through the DCRF and TCOS rate mechanisms, revenues recorded under Texas House Bill 5247 and higher retail load were partially offset by higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments.

Corporate and Other: Lower interest expense due to lower debt balances increased earnings.

GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in 2025 by shares issued as part of 2024 forward sales agreements of $150 million, as well as shares issued in June and August 2025 for proceeds of $800 million.

In addition, GAAP earnings in 2025 included $3.4 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities compared to $2.7 million of net unrealized gains in 2024. GAAP earnings in 2025 also included a $58.8 million pension settlement charge related to a previously disposed of gas distribution business and $43.1 million of costs related to the planned transaction. GAAP earnings in 2024 included $9.2 million of regulatory disallowances.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com .

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ (40,659)

$ 39,909

$ (9,097)

$ (9,847) Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

9,757

—

—

9,757 Regulatory settlements2b

—

3,500

—

3,500 Pension expense and settlement charge related to previously disposed of

gas distribution business2c

59,552

—

—

59,552 Process improvement initiatives2e

363

—

1

364 Merger related costs2f

676

6,038

1,295

8,009 Total adjustments before income tax effects

70,348

9,538

1,296

81,182 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(17,868)

(2,003)

(329)

(20,200) Income tax valuation allowance3

193

—

1,270

1,463 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

1,349

(15)

(460)

874 Total income tax impacts3

(16,326)

(2,018)

481

(17,863) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

54,022

7,520

1,777

63,319 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 13,363

$ 47,429

$ (7,320)

$ 53,472

















Year Ended December 31, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 87,077

$ 124,290

$ (60,005)

$ 151,362 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

3,435

—

—

3,435 Regulatory settlements2b

1,500

3,500

—

5,000 Pension expense and settlement charge related to previously disposed of gas

distribution business2c

61,904

—

—

61,904 Regulatory disallowances2d

(731)

—

—

(731) Process improvement initiatives2e

955

—

157

1,112 Merger related costs2f

1,602

23,141

18,388

43,131 Total adjustments before income tax effects

68,665

26,641

18,545

113,851 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(17,440)

(5,595)

(4,711)

(27,746) Income tax valuation allowance3

193

—

1,270

1,463 Total income tax impacts3

(17,247)

(5,595)

(3,441)

(26,283) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

51,418

21,046

15,104

87,568 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 138,495

$ 145,336

$ (44,901)

$ 238,930



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Administrative and general" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" e Increases in "Energy production costs" of zero and $0.2 million, in "Transmission and distribution costs" of less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million,

and in "Administrative and general" of $0.4 million and $0.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 at PNM and increase

of zero and $0.2 million in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 f Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.7 million and $1.6 million at PNM for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025;

Increases in "Administrative and general" of $2.3 million and $3.2 million and increases in "Interest charges" of $3.7 million and $20.0 million at

TNMP for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025; Increases in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other of $1.2 million

and $18.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"















4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected

statutory tax rate of 22.6% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 7.5% for PNM, 20.4% for TNMP, and 10.8% for TXNM, which

have reversed by year end

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 10,311

$ 23,325

$ (17,922)

$ 15,714 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

13,486

—

—

13,486 Regulatory disallowances2b

(1,621)

—

—

(1,621) FERC refunds2c

(4,037)

—

—

(4,037) Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

433

—

—

433 Process improvement initiatives2e

523

1,046

2,137

3,706 Merger related costs2f

40

13

860

913 Total adjustments before income tax effects

8,824

1,059

2,997

12,880 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(2,241)

(222)

(761)

(3,224) Income tax valuation allowance3

—

—

1,346

1,346 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

289

179

—

468 Total income tax impacts5

(1,952)

(43)

585

(1,410) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

6,872

1,016

3,582

11,470 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 17,183

$ 24,341

$ (14,340)

$ 27,184

















Year Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 191,684

$ 103,528

$ (53,058)

$ 242,154 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

(2,718)

—

—

(2,718) Regulatory disallowances2b

9,226

—

—

9,226 FERC refunds2c

(4,037)

—

—

(4,037) Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

1,732

—

—

1,732 Process improvement initiatives2e

523

1,046

2,137

3,706 Merger related costs2f

174

(8)

2,988

3,154 Sale of NMRD4

—

—

15,097

15,097 Total adjustments before income tax effects

4,900

1,038

20,222

26,160 Income tax impacts of above adjustments1

(1,244)

(218)

(5,135)

(6,597) Sale of NMRD4

—

—

(15,712)

(15,712) Income tax valuation allowance3

—

—

1,346

1,346 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

289

179

—

468 Total income tax impacts5

(955)

(39)

(19,501)

(20,495) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,945

999

721

5,665 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 195,629

$ 104,527

$ (52,337)

$ 247,819



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" of $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increases in "Regulatory disallowances"

of $9.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and decreases in "Electric Operating Revenues" of $0.2 million for the twelve

months ended December 31, 2024 c Decreases in "Cost of energy" of $3.8 million and increases in "Interest income" of $0.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 d Increases in "Other (deductions)" e Increases in "Administrative and general" of $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and decreases in "Energy

production costs" of $1.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 f Increases in "Administrative and general"















3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"















4 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $3.8 million

for federal income tax and a decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" of $15.7 million for investment tax credits 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ (0.36)

$ 0.36

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08) Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.07

—

—

0.07 Regulatory settlements

—

0.02

—

0.02 Pension expense and settlement charge related to previously disposed of gas

distribution business

0.40

—

—

0.40 Income tax valuation allowance

—

—

0.01

0.01 Merger related costs

—

0.04

0.01

0.05 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.01

—

—

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.48

0.06

0.02

0.56 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.12

$ 0.42

$ (0.06)

$ 0.48 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 112,357,639



























Year Ended December 31, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 0.85

$ 1.21

$ (0.58)

$ 1.48 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.03

—

—

0.03 Regulatory settlements

0.01

0.03

—

0.04 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) Pension expense and settlement charge related to previously disposed of gas

distribution business

0.45

—

—

0.45 Process improvement initiatives

0.01

—

—

0.01 Income tax valuation allowance

—

—

0.01

0.01 Merger related costs

0.01

0.18

0.13

0.32 Total Adjustments

0.50

0.21

0.14

0.85 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.35

$ 1.42

$ (0.44)

$ 2.33 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 102,392,046











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 0.11

$ 0.26

$ (0.20)

$ 0.17 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.12

—

—

0.12 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) FERC refunds

(0.03)

—

—

(0.03) Process improvement initiatives

—

0.01

0.02

0.03 Income tax valuation allowance

—

—

0.01

0.01 Merger related costs

—

—

0.01

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.08

0.01

0.04

0.13 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.19

$ 0.27

$ (0.16)

$ 0.30 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,998,879



























Year Ended December 31, 2024















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM:

$ 2.12

$ 1.14

$ (0.59)

$ 2.67 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

(0.02)

—

—

(0.02) Regulatory disallowances

0.08

—

—

0.08 FERC refunds

(0.03)

—

—

(0.03) Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

—

—

0.01 Process improvement initiatives

—

0.01

0.02

0.03 Income tax valuation allowance

—

—

0.02

0.02 Merger related costs

—

—

0.03

0.03 Sale of NMRD

—

—

(0.05)

(0.05) Total Adjustments

0.04

0.01

0.02

0.07 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 2.16

$ 1.15

$ (0.57)

$ 2.74 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,590,573











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2023

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues $ 2,165,606

$ 1,971,199

$ 1,939,198 Operating Expenses:









Cost of energy 716,005

583,984

802,261 Administrative and general 274,453

247,116

227,900 Energy production costs 98,371

93,748

91,610 Regulatory disallowances (731)

8,980

71,923 Depreciation and amortization 425,641

384,925

319,503 Transmission and distribution costs 100,794

98,380

98,721 Taxes other than income taxes 109,894

100,580

95,940 Total operating expenses 1,724,427

1,517,713

1,707,858 Operating income 441,179

453,486

231,340 Other Income and Deductions:









Interest income 20,065

23,537

21,963 Gains on investment securities 34,750

26,851

19,246 Other income 29,087

28,621

24,204 Other (deductions) (73,546)

(24,189)

(15,869) Net other income and (deductions) 10,356

54,820

49,544 Interest Charges 271,522

228,066

190,355 Earnings before Income Taxes 180,013

280,240

90,529 Income Taxes (Benefits) 10,187

21,518

(16,350) Net Earnings 169,826

258,722

106,879 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (17,936)

(16,040)

(18,533) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (528)

(528)

(528) Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM $ 151,362

$ 242,154

$ 87,818 Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:









Basic $ 1.49

$ 2.67

$ 1.02 Diluted $ 1.48

$ 2.67

$ 1.02

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.