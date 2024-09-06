PUBLICATION OF SASOL'S ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, which includes the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024 and contains no changes to the version published on 20 August 2024, has been filed with the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The annual report on Form 20-F can also be obtained free of charge by downloading it from the Company's website, https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre or by requesting a copy from Sasol Investor Relations by means of either:

- an e-mail to [email protected]; or

- written correspondence posted to Private Bag X10014, Sandton, 2196, South Africa.

Note to holders of Domestic Medium-Term Notes

Sasol's annual report on Form 20-F, incorporated by reference in the Domestic Medium-Term Note programme, have accordingly been replaced and is available at: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results. The report will also be made available for inspection, at the election of the person requesting inspection, through a secure electronic connection.

