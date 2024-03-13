Publicis Health Media Announces 2024 PHM HealthFront Talent & Programming

The Industry's Only Upfront For Health Returns This Spring

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health Media (PHM) announced its 4th annual HealthFront, a two-day event taking place April 10-11 in New York City. Building on the success of last year's event which welcomed 500+ attendees and industry leaders, this year's HealthFront will tackle the top issues in health marketing from the impacts of generative AI, finding value in the face of the deluge of data and the power of original content. The PHM HealthFront 2024 offers Publicis Media clients first-mover media opportunities—the emerging products, services and ideas that are driving real innovation and business opportunities in the health industry.

This market-shaping forum was concepted to fill an unmet need for clients in the health industry and drives innovation for a media-leading field that has seen less visibility in traditional Upfronts and Newfronts. Thanks to the support of Premier Sponsors Verywell + PEOPLE and SurvivorNet, the cancer information platform, this year's HealthFront will further push the boundaries for health, offering new opportunities for exploration and discovery.

"This year's HealthFront seizes on the wonder of discovery as we pursue a new frontier for our industry" - Andrea Palmer

"Over the past year, Publicis Health Media celebrated ten years of innovating on behalf of our clients. As any anniversary necessitates, a retrospective revealed just how much our work has evolved in that time and inspires us to look ahead to the next decade of growth and innovation. Inspired by past exploration of the future, this year's HealthFront seizes on the wonder of discovery as we pursue a new frontier for our industry," said Andrea Palmer, President, Publicis Health Media. "We'll address both the glimmers of possible breakthroughs and challenges to come, and present compelling solutions for those we face today."

The HealthFront will feature the nation's top innovators and leaders in endemic and lifestyle health in conversation with luminaries such as two-time Golden Globe Award-nominated actress, model, entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author Brooke Shields, Commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League Jessica Berman, as well as performer and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Sasha Colby.

The PHM HealthFront will also offer Master Classes as instructional deep dives into important issues, thanks to the support of sponsors such as GoodRx.

PHM is passionate about championing progress in the healthcare community; the PHM HealthFront exemplifies this work, bringing industry leaders together in service of improved outcomes and innovative solutions.

About Publicis Health Media

As the industry leader in health, PHM is passionate about re-imagining media's role in healthcare. Together with our clients and network of media partners, we create powerful experiences that matter, driving better health outcomes as a result. We're powered by a deep commitment to innovation in healthcare, fueled by a boundary-breaking Product Lab as well as sophisticated data and content practices to revolutionize health and wellness for consumers and HCPs.

