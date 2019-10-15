Publishing for the PreK-12 Market Report 2019-2020: Size and Structure, Enrolment & Demographics, Budget & Policy, Market Trends & Industry Outlook

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 addresses the opportunities in the Prek-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.



The report defines the major segments of instructional materials industry - core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines - and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry, which the report projects will reach $9 billion in 2019.



Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 provides the most up-to-date data on enrollment and policy changes at the state and federal levels that are reshaping the school landscape in which publishers and providers of instructional resources are competing.



Other topics in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 include:

Drivers of and challenges to growth by segment - including cyclical nature of instructional materials adoption, incursions by OER, and where start-up ventures are focusing their energies

Latest enrollment and market data for public, private, charter schools students and those attending home schools and virtual schools

Up-to-date policy initiatives at the state and federal levels

Trends in state and federal funding for education

The pace of the uptake of courseware and digital supplements in schools

Trends in mergers and acquisitions in the educational publishing/ed-tech industry

Exclusive 2018 instructional materials adoption data

Competitive analyses of 13 leading publishers: Cambium Learning Group, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, K12 Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Renaissance, Rosetta Stone , Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning

, Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning Market segment projections through 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Industry Size and Structure

Introduction

Instructional Materials Sales Dip Down in 2018



Basal Curriculum Slides 3.6%



Courseware Generates Growth of 2.5%



State Tests Decline



Stable Growth of Digital Supplements



Print Supplements Grow 2.9%



Manipulatives Retracted in 2018



Books for Literacy



Video Use Increases



School Magazines Continue as Classroom Staple

Digital Media Captures 59% Share in 2018

Competitive Landscape

Investors Stir M&A Activity in 2018



Testing Shake-up



Startups Seek Competitive Advantage



Work Remains to be Done on Operating Performance

4 Enrollment & Demographics

Introduction & Methodology

Public School Enrollment on the Rise

Enrollment Patterns Vary Across the States

Number of Schools and Districts

Private Enrollment Less than 10% of Total

More Charter Schools, More Charter Enrollment

Homeschool Enrollment Trends

Virtual School Enrollment Grows at Slower Pace

Virtual Schools



Blended Schools

Graduation Rates on the Rise

Students in Poverty are Target for Vendors

Serving English-Language Learners

Special Needs Students Get Services

State-Funded PreK Enrollment Up

5 Budget & Policy

Introduction & Methodology

Education Evolution

Trump Education Plans

ESSA Era Advances

Federal Funding Rises

Title I's 50 Largest Allocations

Federal Fiscal 2020 Funding Debated

E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity

Impact of E-Rate for Schools and Students

State Education Policy Impact

Promoting Use of Digital Instructional Materials

State Education Funding Overview

State Fiscal 2019 Budgets Support K-12

State Funding Supports Preschool Education

Opportunities Come Across the States for Fiscal 2020

Large Opportunity in California



Texas : Significant Boost in Spending

: Significant Boost in Spending

Florida Finalizing Budget



New York and Illinois Invest in Education

6 Core Basal Curriculum & Adoptions

Introduction

Segment Size

Core Basal Preference

Changing Structure of Core Basal

Accelerate Learning Moves into Math



Scholastic Re-Enters Core Curriculum Market

Spending by Discipline

Adoption States and Open Territories

2018: McGraw-Hill Leads in an Adoption Trough Year

Looking Ahead to 2019 and Beyond

7 Digital Instructional Materials: Courseware, Supplements, Video

Introduction

Driving Digital Growth



Challenges Persist, Including the Rise of OER

Subject Areas Ripe for Digital Curriculum

STEM as a Driver



Coding and Robotics: More Interest, More Offerings



ESSA Spurs Interest in Social and Emotional Learning

Promise of Technology

Courseware Use Grows

Digital Supplements Provide More Options

More Video Used

Revenue Lags Interest

8 Market Trends & Industry Outlook

Introduction

Fluid Educational Goals

Shifting Competitive Industry Forces

China Invests in U.S. Education Market

Outlook

9 Company Profiles

Cambium Learning Group

Cengage (National Geographic Learning)

Discovery Education

Goodheart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Renaissance

Rosetta Stone , Inc.

, Inc. Scholastic Corp.

School Specialty

Scientific Learning Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4097dr





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

