Publishing for the PreK-12 Market Report 2019-2020: Size and Structure, Enrolment & Demographics, Budget & Policy, Market Trends & Industry Outlook
Oct 15, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 addresses the opportunities in the Prek-12 school market and the strategies at work in the industry that provides instructional materials to schools.
The report defines the major segments of instructional materials industry - core basal curriculum, courseware, state-level tests, digital supplements, print supplements, manipulatives, trade books, video and classroom magazines - and sizes the individual segments and the overall instructional materials industry, which the report projects will reach $9 billion in 2019.
Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 provides the most up-to-date data on enrollment and policy changes at the state and federal levels that are reshaping the school landscape in which publishers and providers of instructional resources are competing.
Other topics in Publishing for the PreK-12 Market 2019-2020 include:
- Drivers of and challenges to growth by segment - including cyclical nature of instructional materials adoption, incursions by OER, and where start-up ventures are focusing their energies
- Latest enrollment and market data for public, private, charter schools students and those attending home schools and virtual schools
- Up-to-date policy initiatives at the state and federal levels
- Trends in state and federal funding for education
- The pace of the uptake of courseware and digital supplements in schools
- Trends in mergers and acquisitions in the educational publishing/ed-tech industry
- Exclusive 2018 instructional materials adoption data
- Competitive analyses of 13 leading publishers: Cambium Learning Group, Cengage (National Geographic Learning), Discovery Education, Goodheart-Willcox, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, K12 Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Renaissance, Rosetta Stone, Scholastic, School Specialty, and Scientific Learning
- Market segment projections through 2022
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Industry Size and Structure
- Introduction
- Instructional Materials Sales Dip Down in 2018
- Basal Curriculum Slides 3.6%
- Courseware Generates Growth of 2.5%
- State Tests Decline
- Stable Growth of Digital Supplements
- Print Supplements Grow 2.9%
- Manipulatives Retracted in 2018
- Books for Literacy
- Video Use Increases
- School Magazines Continue as Classroom Staple
- Digital Media Captures 59% Share in 2018
- Competitive Landscape
- Investors Stir M&A Activity in 2018
- Testing Shake-up
- Startups Seek Competitive Advantage
- Work Remains to be Done on Operating Performance
4 Enrollment & Demographics
- Introduction & Methodology
- Public School Enrollment on the Rise
- Enrollment Patterns Vary Across the States
- Number of Schools and Districts
- Private Enrollment Less than 10% of Total
- More Charter Schools, More Charter Enrollment
- Homeschool Enrollment Trends
- Virtual School Enrollment Grows at Slower Pace
- Virtual Schools
- Blended Schools
- Graduation Rates on the Rise
- Students in Poverty are Target for Vendors
- Serving English-Language Learners
- Special Needs Students Get Services
- State-Funded PreK Enrollment Up
5 Budget & Policy
- Introduction & Methodology
- Education Evolution
- Trump Education Plans
- ESSA Era Advances
- Federal Funding Rises
- Title I's 50 Largest Allocations
- Federal Fiscal 2020 Funding Debated
- E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity
- Impact of E-Rate for Schools and Students
- State Education Policy Impact
- Promoting Use of Digital Instructional Materials
- State Education Funding Overview
- State Fiscal 2019 Budgets Support K-12
- State Funding Supports Preschool Education
- Opportunities Come Across the States for Fiscal 2020
- Large Opportunity in California
- Texas: Significant Boost in Spending
- Florida Finalizing Budget
- New York and Illinois Invest in Education
6 Core Basal Curriculum & Adoptions
- Introduction
- Segment Size
- Core Basal Preference
- Changing Structure of Core Basal
- Accelerate Learning Moves into Math
- Scholastic Re-Enters Core Curriculum Market
- Spending by Discipline
- Adoption States and Open Territories
- 2018: McGraw-Hill Leads in an Adoption Trough Year
- Looking Ahead to 2019 and Beyond
7 Digital Instructional Materials: Courseware, Supplements, Video
- Introduction
- Driving Digital Growth
- Challenges Persist, Including the Rise of OER
- Subject Areas Ripe for Digital Curriculum
- STEM as a Driver
- Coding and Robotics: More Interest, More Offerings
- ESSA Spurs Interest in Social and Emotional Learning
- Promise of Technology
- Courseware Use Grows
- Digital Supplements Provide More Options
- More Video Used
- Revenue Lags Interest
8 Market Trends & Industry Outlook
- Introduction
- Fluid Educational Goals
- Shifting Competitive Industry Forces
- China Invests in U.S. Education Market
- Outlook
9 Company Profiles
- Cambium Learning Group
- Cengage (National Geographic Learning)
- Discovery Education
- Goodheart-Willcox
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- K12 Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
- Renaissance
- Rosetta Stone, Inc.
- Scholastic Corp.
- School Specialty
- Scientific Learning Corp.
