Publishing Market size to grow by USD 18.35 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing impact of e-books to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishing market size is expected to grow by USD 18.35 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 1.14% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Platform (Traditional and Digital), Type (Book publishing, Magazine publishing, and Newspaper publishing), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Changing business dynamics of the publishing industry drives the publishing market. As a result of the advent of e-readers such as the Kindle, increased use of iPads, tablets, and smartphones, and deep discounts on e-books, major publishers focus on strengthening their presence in the e-book market. Most publications make the leap to digital platforms by launching websites and other online services such as email newsletters, RSS (Rich Site Summary) feeds, and news apps. They experiment with content, such as distributing various supplements to this paper, and thus, along with changing consumer needs, trends in the newspaper industry are also changing. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the publishing market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the publishing market: Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Springer Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., Vivendi SE, and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market to observe 1.32% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors is a key trend in the market.

Self-publishing enables indie authors to eliminate the risk of losing their rights and control of their books to traditional publishers.

In self-publishing, authors can earn 60%-80% of their books' listed price as royalty.

The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors will increase the number of self-published titles.

These factors will support the publishing market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

Privacy and cybersecurity issues while surfing online content challenge the growth of the publishing market.

challenge the growth of the publishing market. Tracking cookies to customize advertising and target audiences helps service providers to collect data.

Also, this collected data includes customer behavior used for customer profiling and data mining.

Market vendors rely heavily on computer-based networks and the Internet, making the market vulnerable to security-related issues.

Other problems include data theft, which is common in virtual worlds.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the publishing market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The traditional segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Traditional print newspapers are a major source of revenue for news publishers. Newspaper publishers use various business models to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In the paid model, revenue is generated from newspaper circulation and advertising. The marketing model refers to performance-based or reach-based revenue. The classified ad model depends on the sales of classified ads. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Springer Verlag GmbH, Thomson Reuters Corp., Vivendi SE, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

