Publix Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon & Half Marathon Returns on the weekend of February 13-15th

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 -- The Publix Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon & Half Marathon Presented by Colavita returns for its 21st annual running on Sunday, February 15th, continuing its legacy as one of South Florida's premier running events. The race draws thousands of runners to Fort Lauderdale each year and highlights the city's strong focus on health, wellness, and active living.

Known for its flat, fast, scenic oceanfront course along A1A, the event offers multiple race options designed for runners of all levels. Participants can choose from a full marathon, half marathon, Fresh from Florida 6K, Celsius Fort Lauderdale 5K, or A1A Kid's Fun Run, making it a true weekend of movement and motivation for the entire community. This marathon is also a Boston Marathon-qualifying race.

"Year after year, this event brings incredible energy to the city," said event organizers. "It's inspiring to see thousands of people come together with a shared goal of pushing themselves, supporting one another, and embracing a healthy lifestyle—all while enjoying a beautiful beachfront course."

The marathon generates significant local impact, bringing visitors to area hotels, restaurants, and businesses while fostering community engagement around fitness and well-being.

The Publix Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon weekend includes a race expo, community activations, and post-race celebrations, creating a full experience for runners and spectators alike.

More information and registration details are available at PublixA1AMarathon.com.

