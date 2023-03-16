Publix Super Markets Opens at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing

One retail space remains available to lease in new mixed-use center in Research Triangle Park

RALEIGH, N.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that Publix Super Markets has opened a 46,791-square-foot grocery store at Marketplace at Ellis Crossing, a 30-acre mixed-use property under development in the Research Triangle Park area of Raleigh-Durham.

"We bring a discerning eye to the retail mix at our developments and seek to work with tenants like Publix that align to our vision and expectation of quality," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development for Thompson Thrift. "Residents in this rapidly growing area will benefit from the arrival of this prominent grocer, and can look forward to additional retail, restaurant and service options in the coming months."

Located at the northeast corner of Ellis Road and Watchorn Street, Marketplace at Ellis Crossing will include an additional 25,000 square feet of retail space and a mix of additional uses. Thompson Thrift has signed or is negotiating leases for approximately 90% of the commercial shop space and expects additional tenants including Sheetz, Heartland Dental, Lee Nails and It's a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar to open this summer. Chipotle opened its doors earlier this year and First National Bank is slated to open in 2024. Only one retail space that is approximately 2,800 square feet remains available for lease.

Marketplace at Ellis Crossing is ideally situated between two of North Carolina's fastest growing cities. The development sits in the heart of a biotech powerhouse known as Research Triangle Park, a collaborative innovation center set amidst three Tier-1 research universities that is home to more than 264 research companies and over 50,000 high-tech workers. The greater Raleigh area has an additional $1 billion in biotech laboratory construction underway, including Apple's plans to build a 1 million-square-foot campus in the area.

This is Thompson Thrift's fourth development in North Carolina. They have developed retail centers in Concord and Wilson and a 276-unit multifamily community in Charlotte.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $4 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,332 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

