PubNub Launches Sentiment Analysis Machine to Analyze Twitter's Feelings on 2018 Midterm in Realtime

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PubNub, the company behind the world's leading realtime Data Stream Network (DSN), today announced the launch of its Sentiment Analysis Machine to analyze and gauge how Twitter users feel about the upcoming 2018 Midterms. The new application filters tweets based on a wide-variety of Midterm-related keywords, like #2018Midterm, #election, #bluewave, #redwave. It then gauges the level of negativity/positivity contained within that tweet and plots the aggregated results on a live-updating dashboard.

The Sentiment Analysis Machine uses the PubNub Realtime Twitter Firehose to collect and filter a constant stream of tweets, and utilizes Amazon Comprehend through PubNub Blocks to serverlessly deliver the analysis of sentiment. The live, realtime dashboard is powered by Initial State. All messaging happens through the PubNub Data Stream Network, and each tweet is factored into the outcome in under a second.

The Sentiment Analysis Machine is the latest showcase of PubNub's ability both to serverlessly run analysis on massive streams of data and visualize that data in realtime on a live dashboard. Earlier, PubNub and Initial State launched a similar application to see how Twitter users felt about Donald Trump and can now analyze the sentiment of current trends such as the 2018 Midterms.

"There are thousands and thousands of ways to analyze and predict how the Midterms will go," said Simon Jones, VP of Marketing at PubNub. "FiveThirtyEight, Nate Silver's statistical analysis website, has daily forecasts around the upcoming Senate, House, and Gubernatorial races . And while FiveThirtyEight's analysis focuses on national and district data sets, PubNub's Sentiment Analysis Machine focuses on the emotional side of the Midterms."

PubNub customers have also harnessed this functionality to build realtime dashboards into their products. For instance, INSTEON, a home automation company, uses PubNub to empower their customers to monitor and control smart devices in their home. And ClassDojo enables teachers, parents, and administrators to track points and performance of students in realtime.

For more information about PubNub and its Sentiment Analysis Machine, visit www.pubnub.com.

About PubNub

PubNub operates the world's leading Data Stream Network, which connects, delivers, and controls the data and logic used to power realtime applications at global scale for thousands of companies around the world including Peloton, Atlassian, and Athena Health. Combining over 70 SDKs, a global network, and blazing fast serverless edge computing, PubNub delivers twice as many messages each day as Twitter, Snapchat, and the global SMS network combined. Founded in 2010, PubNub is a Silicon Valley technology company backed by leading investors including Relay Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, and Ericsson.

Press Contact

Jacqueline Velasco

Lumina Communications for PubNub

(408) 680-0564

pubnub@luminapr.com

SOURCE PubNub

Related Links

http://www.pubnub.com

