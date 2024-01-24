Pudong wants expats to settle in. Here's what it offers

News provided by

english.shanghai.gov.cn

24 Jan, 2024, 00:01 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn:

Pudong New Area is a hub for foreign community in Shanghai.

On Jan 13 it hosted an event aimed at enhancing their integration into the local lifestyle.

During the event, a group of foreign executives and experts received upgraded versions of their Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card, known as the Five-Star Card, which will greatly facilitate their daily lives in China, from transportation to consumption to financial matters.

In a significant move, Pudong introduced its first-ever service package tailored for expats. This comprehensive service package covers six fields.

Immigration Counseling

Key words: long-term and permanent residency policies, information services

Pudong New Area will provide consultation on long-term residency and permanent residency policies, as well as practical, convenient, and thoughtful information services and guidelines on various aspects of daily life and travel.

Social Integration

Key words: integration activities, volunteer services

It will carry out integration activities such as promoting urban life and volunteer services, and guide orderly integration into Chinese society.

Residence and Travel

Key words: entry-exit documents, policy consultation, single-window service

It will expand the scope of identity verification for foreigners' entry-exit documents, provide convenient services for policy consultation, acceptance of entry-exit, residence, entrepreneurship, and employment through a "single window".

Legal Aid

Key words: legal service station, legal aid, legal consultation

It will provide and promote immigration and entry-exit laws and regulations, as well as legal consultation, legal aid, and other services pioneered by the Jinqiao Biyun Community Foreign-related Legal Service Station.

Family Life

Key words: domestic services, maternity care, infant care, housekeeping

It will offer professional domestic services to meet the expats' needs of family life after settling in Pudong, such as foreign-related maternity and infant care, elderly care-giving, and housekeeping.

Language and Culture

Key words: Chinese language training, cultural exhibitions and lectures

It will provide information on Chinese language training and assessment services. It will also hold exhibitions, lectures, and other activities to enrich foreigners' cultural experiences.

For more information, please download the Pudong International Service Package.

SOURCE english.shanghai.gov.cn

Also from this source

Shanghai unveils measures to boost equity investment

A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn: On Dec 29, the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government issued a notice introducing a document ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.