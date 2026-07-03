Pudu Robotics Brings Physical AI into Everyday Life at Davos Tech Summit's Robot City

Deployed across retail, hospitality and public spaces, Pudu Robotics demonstrates how commercial service robots are already creating value in real-world environments.

DAVOS, Switzerland, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, is showcasing how autonomous robots create real operational value at Davos Tech Summit 2026, one of Europe's premier events exploring the future of Physical AI.

Pudu Robotics' robots at Davos Tech Summit

Held under the theme "Touching Intelligence," this year's summit focuses on how embodied intelligence is moving beyond technological breakthroughs into real-world deployment. As part of the event's Robot City initiative, robots are deployed across everyday commercial environments throughout Davos, giving industry leaders, customers, and the public the opportunity to observe autonomous systems performing practical tasks in live operating environments.

As one of the featured robotics companies participating in Robot City, Pudu Robotics has deployed four robots across three operational locations in Davos, demonstrating how embodied intelligence is already delivering measurable value in everyday business scenarios.

Four Robots Across Three Real-World Scenarios

Throughout the Robot City program, visitors can follow guided tours to observe Pudu robots performing daily tasks across retail, hospitality, and public infrastructure.

Retail Cleaning at SPAR Supermarket

At a SPAR supermarket, PUDU CC1 Pro carried out autonomous floor cleaning during normal business operations. Navigating customer traffic, shelving layouts and changing aisle conditions, the robot combined vision, LiDAR and AI perception to plan routes dynamically while continuously evaluating cleaning results. Equipped with a rear AI camera, CC1 Pro can detect residual stains after cleaning and automatically perform targeted re-cleaning, allowing it to verify task completion rather than simply execute a predefined route.

Hotel Services at Hilton

At Hilton Davos, FlashBot Max and BellaBot Pro work together to support both back-of-house delivery and guest-facing services. FlashBot Max autonomously delivered supplies between floors by integrating with the building's elevator system, while BellaBot Pro welcomed guests and delivered food and beverages through autonomous navigation and multimodal interaction. Hotel service requires robots to coordinate multiple interconnected processes—from order pickup and elevator access to guest interaction—while adapting to unexpected changes throughout the workflow.

Public Space Cleaning at Davos Train Station Plaza

At the Davos train station plaza, PUDU MT1 Max demonstrated autonomous cleaning in outdoor and semi-outdoor public spaces. Leveraging 3D perception, LiDAR and multi-sensor fusion, the robot safely navigated crowded environments while adapting to moving pedestrians and changing surroundings. Its IP54 protection rating and active rain avoidance further enhanced operational reliability in outdoor conditions.

Although each robot addressed different operational needs, together they demonstrated a common capability: embodied AI that can perceive, understand, adapt and complete real-world tasks autonomously.

The Technology Behind the Scale: One Brain, Multiple Embodiments

Delivering reliable robotic operations across multiple industries and city-scale environments requires more than advanced hardware—it depends on years of real-world deployment experience and an AI architecture designed for scalability.

Rather than developing isolated intelligence stacks for individual product lines, Pudu has built a unified embodied AI architecture centered on its proprietary PuduFM foundation model and PuduAgent general-purpose agent platform. This shared intelligence enables robots with different categories—including service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied AI—to share a common cognitive framework for environmental perception, task execution, and multi-agent collaboration.

The architecture significantly reduces deployment complexity, improves fleet coordination and accelerates localization across international markets, providing customers with scalable automation solutions rather than standalone robotic devices.

Real-World Deployment Accelerates Embodied AI

This technology strategy has supported Pudu's rapid global expansion. As of 2026, the company has delivered more than 130,000 robots worldwide, serving customers across 85 countries and regions, with overseas markets contributing more than 80% of total revenue.

These long-term deployments expose robots to diverse real-world challenges—from changing pedestrian flows and temporary obstacles to varying building infrastructures, weather conditions and local operational requirements. After compliant data collection, evaluation and model optimization, these experiences become reusable capabilities that can be deployed across additional products and customer scenarios.

This continuous feedback loop is already translating into commercial scale. In June 2026, Pudu Robotics and regional partner Robobee announced a partnership with Swiss retailer Denner to deploy 200 PUDU CC1 cleaning robots across its store network, helping improve operational efficiency through human-robot collaboration. Together with Robot City, these deployments demonstrate how embodied AI is being validated through both commercial operations and public urban environments.

From Demonstrations to Real-World Deployment

At Robot City, Pudu Robotics demonstrated that the future of embodied AI is not defined by isolated demonstrations, but by reliable deployment in real-world environments. With a shared intelligence foundation powering multiple robot forms, the company continues to bring embodied AI into everyday operations across industries worldwide.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Pudu Robotics has developed key core technologies and components, including robotic joint modules and motion controllers, and has filed more than 1,800 patent applications worldwide. Built on three core technologies—Embodied Navigation, Embodied Manipulation, and Embodied Interaction—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 85 countries and regions.

SOURCE Pudu Robotics