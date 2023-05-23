Pudu Robotics Ushers in a New Era of Digital Cleaning with Its Intelligent Commercial Cleaning Robot PUDU CC1

Pudu Robotics

23 May, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, the global leader in commercial service robots, has been on its journey to explore the field of digital cleaning since the launch of its Intelligent Commercial Cleaning Robot. Under the slogan "Clean and Clever, Four-in-1", the PUDU CC1 is designed for various indoor commercial environments, including office buildings, retail stores, hotels, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

PUDU CC1 won Red Dot Product Design Award 2023
The PUDU CC1 boasts a range of advanced features that make it an all-in-one cleaning solution. It combines sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming, and dust-mopping functionalities to cater to all cleaning needs and is suitable for both hard floors and soft floors. With its array of automation functions, including automatic water addition and drainage, automatic recharging, and breakpoint resume cleaning function, this robot effectively eliminates the need for manual intervention, saving valuable time and labor.

Equipped with a PUDU SLAM positioning system, the PUDU CC1 supports both Visual SLAM and Laser SLAM positioning and navigation solutions, enabling it to perform tasks efficiently in complex scenarios. Multi-fusion sensors allow the robot to stop at any angle and move away upon encountering obstacles.

With its pre-set program, the PUDU CC1 can operate automatically, streamlining cleaning procedures and enhancing workflow, resulting in a consistent cleaning efficiency that delivers superior cleaning standards. The robot is capable of working continuously throughout the day and can clean up to 12,000 square meters in a single day, all while maintaining high cleaning quality through its high-frequency cleaning and automated, standardized cleaning processes.

By taking on the repetitive and redundant tasks in cleaning, the PUDU CC1 helps to alleviate workforce challenges. Its user-friendly interface and simple operation make it easy to set up and use with minimal training. The modular component design of the robot allows for quick and efficient loading and unloading of accessories like side brushes, roller brushes, squeegees, and mopping sweepers in just one minute. By automating cleaning tasks, employees can focus on more challenging responsibilities, which in turn increases productivity.

The robot also comes equipped with an APP that allows users to keep track of the robot's work status in real time. By sending notifications for cleaning performance, including cleaning time and area, it enables users to monitor the effectiveness of their cleaning robots and provides detailed reports for measurable cleaning.

By doing so, the PUDU CC1 helps to lower the cost of recruitment, training, and management. The robot's innovative design and functionality have also earned it the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award 2023. This cutting-edge cleaning robot demonstrates PUDU Robotics' commitment to providing advanced, efficient, and user-friendly cleaning solutions for commercial environments.

