Puebla Municipal Police Partners with Axon for Largest TASER Device Deployment in Mexico

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Puebla Municipal Police Department will equip officers with TASER conducted electrical devices (CEDs) as a critical de-escalation tool to safely handle situations and reduce injuries to officers and the public.



"We are excited to partner with the Puebla Police in implementing a TASER device program," says Vishal Dhir, Axon's Managing Director of Canada and Latin America. "This procurement of the TASER X2 demonstrates Puebla Police's dedication to leveraging the latest technology to increase officer and community safety, putting them at the forefront of public safety technology in Mexico."



"Law enforcement agencies must be in the forefront of equipment and training in order to appropriately address the challenges of policing" says Maria de Lourdes Rosales Martínez, Puebla's Municipal Secretary of Citizen Security. "Providing officers with less-lethal weapons continues to strengthen our public safety activities in order to maintain order and peace."



Axon, which is committed to expanding its presence internationally and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers, is thrilled to be partnering with Puebla Police as it deploys TASER CEDs in Mexico. Puebla Police joins Monterrey Police Department in leading the way with TASER device expansion in Mexico.



Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 255,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.



