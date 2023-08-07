Puerto Rico Selects ICF for $24 Million Disaster Management Contract

Work Expands to Include Hazard Mitigation Services

RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a multiple-award, recompete contract by the Government of Puerto Rico's Public Private Partnership Authority (P3) to provide disaster recovery project development services. The contract, which is administered by the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), was also expanded to include hazard mitigation program services. It has a value of $24 million and a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF will bring expertise in disaster management and leading-edge technologies to provide program administration and technical assistance support to assist COR3 in dispersing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds as quickly as possible.

These technologies include integrated remote sensing with artificial intelligence for efficient damage documentation; digitized data collection for quicker, more accurate data analysis; and ICF's cloud-based, end-to-end grant management solution disasTRAX for centralized project management and reporting.

"Puerto Ricans have suffered through multiple natural disasters which have devastated their homes, crippled the island's infrastructure, and caused major disruption to their livelihoods," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "ICF has worked with COR3 since 2018 on nearly 13,000 projects obligating over $31 billion in FEMA funding. Our Puerto Rican-led teams are committed to rebuilding Puerto Rico in a way that protects the island and its residents from the impacts of future disasters."

ICF's local team consists of over 90% local Puerto Ricans and staff living on the island, many of whom were personally impacted by hurricanes Maria and Irma. The company is invested in building local industry acumen, so recovery efforts continue to be a Puerto Rican-led effort.

ICF supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an established leader in end-to-end mitigation services—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation. Having been on the ground for nearly every major disaster in relevant U.S. history, ICF's community-based teams have processed hundreds of thousands of applications and compliantly distributed over $12 billion to property owners.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

