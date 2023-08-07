Puerto Rico Selects ICF for $24 Million Disaster Management Contract

News provided by

ICF

07 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

Work Expands to Include Hazard Mitigation Services

RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a multiple-award, recompete contract by the Government of Puerto Rico's Public Private Partnership Authority (P3) to provide disaster recovery project development services. The contract, which is administered by the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), was also expanded to include hazard mitigation program services. It has a value of $24 million and a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF will bring expertise in disaster management and leading-edge technologies to provide program administration and technical assistance support to assist COR3 in dispersing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds as quickly as possible.

These technologies include integrated remote sensing with artificial intelligence for efficient damage documentation; digitized data collection for quicker, more accurate data analysis; and ICF's cloud-based, end-to-end grant management solution disasTRAX for centralized project management and reporting.

"Puerto Ricans have suffered through multiple natural disasters which have devastated their homes, crippled the island's infrastructure, and caused major disruption to their livelihoods," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "ICF has worked with COR3 since 2018 on nearly 13,000 projects obligating over $31 billion in FEMA funding. Our Puerto Rican-led teams are committed to rebuilding Puerto Rico in a way that protects the island and its residents from the impacts of future disasters."

ICF's local team consists of over 90% local Puerto Ricans and staff living on the island, many of whom were personally impacted by hurricanes Maria and Irma. The company is invested in building local industry acumen, so recovery efforts continue to be a Puerto Rican-led effort.

ICF supports communities across the disaster management lifecycle and is an established leader in end-to-end mitigation services—from assessment to public engagement and planning through implementation. Having been on the ground for nearly every major disaster in relevant U.S. history, ICF's community-based teams have processed hundreds of thousands of applications and compliantly distributed over $12 billion to property owners.

Read more about ICF's efforts to help rebuild in Puerto Rico, and its disaster management services.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Also from this source

ICF Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

U.S. Department of Justice Selects ICF for $14 Million Technical Assistance Contract

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.