Pull Up and Pick-Up at the Curb, Subway® Launches Contactless Curbside Nationwide

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® is all about choice and now with Contactless Curbside pick-up available nationwide at participating Subway® restaurants, guests have another safe and easy option to get their favorite Footlong sandwiches when and how they want them. Since summer, Subway has brought curbside delivery to more than 11,000 restaurants, making it easy for guests to get their hands on the fresh subs they know and love. Curbside orders are even sealed with a tamper proof sticker and delivered on a tray, ensuring a safe and completely contactless experience.

Requesting Contactless Curbside is easy. Place an order through the Subway® App or website. From there, one of Subway's Sandwich Artists™ makes the order fresh. When the guest arrives, parks in the designated Curbside parking spot and taps "I'm Here" in the Subway® App, a masked and gloved Sandwich Artist® delivers their order directly to their car. Easy peasy.

Also available in select locations, guests in North America who order via order.subway.com or the Subway® App can enjoy another contactless experience by grabbing their order from designated pick-up areas in participating restaurants. Pick-up is just one more way Subway offers guests quick and convenient options to stay safe and get their sandwich fix.

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day.

