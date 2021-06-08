Pull-Ups® Announces Upgraded Product Features Based on Real Parent Feedback

NEENAH, Wis., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Potty Training Awareness Month and Pull-Ups® understands how challenging potty training can be for both parents their kids. In fact, it can be such a challenge that parents ranked a pant that makes potty training as fun and easy as possible as the number one benefit a training pant brand could provide1. As the best-selling training pant in North America2, Pull-Ups understands parents needs and is proud to debut upgraded features that make potty training fun, fast and easy with new Disney music-themed graphics that fade when wet to help teach kids to stay dry.

Pull-Ups® I’m a Big Kid Now 2021 Pull-Ups® 2021 Pull-Ups® 2021

Consumer research says 60 percent of parents want training underwear that motivates their child1, and 80 percent of parents believe the new and improved exclusive fading Disney music-themed graphic will help make potty training easier and give their child the confidence they need to finish potty training1.

Additionally, with the updated musical fading graphics, Pull-Ups feature a short story on the pack that parents can read to their child to help motivate them and make potty training fun. Because Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse's instrument fades when wet, parents can help toddlers learn to stay dry by instructing their big kid to keep the music going with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse or the musical instrument will fade away. Making music with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse can also come to life with the Pull-Ups Voice Assistant and fun extras like an inside-the-box coloring mat.

"We recognize the step up from diapers to Pull-Ups is a big one, and we are always looking for ways to make potty training easier for both big kids and parents as they start this journey together," said Martin Knight-Jones, General Manager for Pull-Ups North America. "Our team places product innovation and consumer insights at the core of everything we do, and we're exceptionally proud of this latest innovation to help make potty training fun, fast and easy.

When used together with Pull-Ups training pants, the Pull-Ups Voice Assistant can help parents provide positive reinforcement, musical celebrations and storytelling to better support the overall potty training experience. The Pull-Ups Voice Assistant is available for free on Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. To enable to skill for the first time, simply say "Alexa, enable the Pull-Ups skill" or "Ok Google, talk to Pull-Ups". Once downloaded, you can talk to Pull-Ups by saying "Alexa, open Pull-Ups" or "Ok Google, talk to Pull-Ups" to engage.

"Our partnership with Disney is vital to the storytelling aspect behind the fading graphic, and we know from consumer research both parents and kids love seeing these popular Disney characters on our training pant, in advertising, and with the Pull-Ups voice assistant," continued Knight-Jones. "Pull-Ups is proud to be the only training pant on the market to feature the most popular Disney characters, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse."

Pull-Ups feature:

Exclusive music-themed Disney graphics, including Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse , that fade when wet to help big kids learn to stay dry

and , that fade when wet to help big kids learn to stay dry A short story on the packaging that parents can read to their big kids to make potty training more fun

Soft and stretchy refastenable sides for fast and easy changes, without the need to remove layers of clothing or shoes

Adjustable sides to allow you to customize your child's waistband & easily check for messes

Underwear-like design that's easy enough for your toddler's little hands to slide up and down, encouraging them to feel like a big kid

Added protection where kids need it most

Downloadable Voice Assistant that features interactive calls from Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse , and other interactive elements for kids and parents on Amazon Alexa and Google Home

and , and other interactive elements for kids and parents on Amazon Alexa and Google Home Disney-themed coloring mat on the inside of Pull-Ups product boxes

Pull-Ups are available at retailers nationwide in sizes 2T - 3T, 3T - 4T and 4T - 5T. Please visit Pull-Ups.com to learn more about Pull-Ups, take a potty training readiness quiz, access free games and advice or for more about our products. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-B]

1 Kimberly-Clark Data on File. Virtual study of more than 1,000 U.S. parents of children who are pre, early, or middle stage potty trainers; conducted by an independent research firm in February 2021.

2 based on Nielsen data ending 5/01/2021

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com

