Pull-Ups® Introduces New Leaf™, a Super Soft Training Underwear with Plant-Based* Ingredients featuring Exclusive Designs from Disney's "Frozen II"

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull-Ups®, the best-selling training underwear on the market** celebrates the launch of its newest product, New Leaf™. Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ is made with plant-based* ingredients like sugarcane and fluff pulp, carefully selected and crafted to provide the same level of protection parents know and trust from the Pull-Ups® brand. Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ is the softest training underwear available on the market, making it perfect to keep your Big Kid comfortable & confident during the potty training process.

Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ features four exclusive designs featuring a mix of characters including Olaf, Elsa, Anna, Sven and Kristoff from Disney's "Frozen II" to help get Big Kids excited and engaged in the potty training process.

Every Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ box also includes a "Frozen II" coloring mat on the inside of the cardboard box for kids to color.

"Pull-Ups® understands the potty training journey is a big milestone for both parents and Big Kids," said Martin Knight-Jones, Pull-Ups® General Manager for North America. "Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ offers parents the trusted protection they know and love from Pull-Ups® with fun 'Frozen II' designs, superior softness, and plant-based ingredients to help keep their Big Kids comfortable & confident on their journey to independence."

In addition to fun "Frozen II" designs, superior softness and plant-based* ingredients, Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ features:

Hypoallergenic and breathable materials made without harsh ingredients for healthy skin

Soft, refastenable sides that make it easy to change your Big Kid quickly and effortlessly

Cottony soft and gentle leak protection designed to make your Big Kid feel comfy and confident with Pull-Ups ® trusted protection

trusted protection A special snowflake design that fades when wet to help your Big Kid learn how to potty train

Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ is now available at retailers nationwide in sizes 2T-3T, 3T-4T and 4T-5T. To learn more about Pull-Ups® New Leaf™ or for potty training tips and tricks, please visit Pull-Ups.com or follow us on Facebook (@Pull-Ups), Twitter (@PullUpsBigKid) and Instagram (@PullUps). You can also download the Pull-Ups® Voice Assistant on Amazon Alexa or Google Home to enhance the potty training experience with features like Disney Character calls, music and potty break reminders to engage and motivate children through the journey of potty training.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

*28% by weight

**based on US Nielsen data ending 7/31/2020

