PULLMAN HOTELS & RESORTS UNVEILS A NEW ERA

The New Pullman Experience

Since 1859, Pullman has reimagined what it means to travel, meet and connect. Today marks the next chapter in that legacy – one built around exchange. The brand's transformation redefines the hotel as a dynamic social stage, designed to reflect the fluid rhythm of today's traveler.

A striking expression of the new brand language is the Pullman Portal. Inspired by the railway tunnels of Pullman's past, these sculptural entryways mark the transition into a distinct world of exchange. Each Portal acts as a bold architectural signature - recognizable globally, yet reinterpreted locally through materials, form, and color. Guests can already experience the Pullman Portal at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers, while upcoming openings including Pullman Perth Airport and Pullman Hamilton will introduce the design signature to new markets. Further installations will roll out across the network as renovation programs progress.

Meeting and event spaces have also been re-imagined with flexibility at their core - places designed to transform with ease from keynote venue to creative studio, from workshop arena to cultural runway - celebrating the belief that exchange thrives in environments built for possibility.

A New Culinary Stage

Culinary and mixology experiences sit at the heart of the Pullman experience. Bars take center stage as social anchors, alive from the first espresso to the final cocktail. This new era will see menus prioritize spontaneity, shareability, and global flavors, encouraging guests to stay, mingle, and discover.

Launching in 2026, Unexpected Pairings is an experiential bar ritual that will invite guests to draw from a deck of playing cards to discover imaginative flavor combinations of food and cocktails. The experience playfully redefines the art of mixology and dining, encouraging playful curiosity and provoking conversation and exchange through contrast, discovery, and taste.

Human-Centric Service for a New Generation

Over the past 18 months, Pullman has introduced a new learning program for its teams, focused on empathy, cultural awareness, and connection-building. The service culture is grounded in emotional intelligence, empowering Heartists to blend confidence, intuition, and genuine human warmth within every guest interaction.

To date, around 60% of Pullman's 20,000+ Heartists have completed the training, with the remainder set to follow in 2026, equipping teams to respond to guests not only efficiently, but with greater insight and sincere care.

Pullman xChange: Where Vision Meets Legacy

Held from 13 to 14 November 2025, the inaugural Pullman xChange transformed Pullman Dubai Downtown into a live forum for creative collision. Developed with the House of Beautiful Business – a global think tank and community connecting business, technology, and the arts – the experience explored ideas, innovations, and cultural shifts under the theme Build What Outlasts You.

The event forms part of a three-year collaboration between Pullman and the House of Beautiful Business, bringing together a hospitality leader and a global community of creatives and thinkers. Together, the partnership will cultivate a new era of purposeful gatherings, thought leadership, and exchange across continents.

The program in Dubai featured immersive workshops, artistic performances, and discussions led by pioneering voices including Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO & COO of the Dubai Future Foundation; neuroscientist Hannah Critchlow; cyberpsychologist Elaine Kasket; and architect Adib Dada.

Rooted in the belief that progress begins when we challenge what we know and see the familiar with fresh perspective, Pullman xChange blends dialogue, artistic expression, and sensory experience.

In 2026, Pullman xChange will come to life in Europe, Asia, and South America, each edition co-created with a cultural collective to reflect local context.

Momentum for Growth

"Pullman's transformation marks a bold step into the future — one that fuses our heritage of movement and modernity with a renewed sense of purpose", explains Benoît Racle, Global Brand President, Premium, Accor. "Each hotel is conceived as a place of exchange, where ideas and people move freely, fostering creativity and connection. Launching this transformation alongside Pullman xChange felt instinctive, as the event truly brings our brand philosophy to life. It embodies our new spirit — dynamic, connected, and alive with possibility. And this is only the beginning of a movement that will continue to unfold across our hotels worldwide."

With more than 150 hotels in over 40 countries and more than 70 projects in the pipeline, Pullman continues to strengthen its global presence in key destinations across the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The brand is on track to surpass 200 hotels and resorts within five years, fueled by owner confidence and growing demand for elevated, culturally attuned premium hospitality.

In 2026 and beyond, new addresses including Pullman Royal Key Wellness Resort in Guadeloupe, Pullman Kolašin Breza in Montenegro, and Pullman Tokyo Ginza in Japan, will showcase Pullman's commitment to transformative architecture, creative exchange, and revitalized spaces that bring the Pullman spirit to life.

About Pullman

Pullman Hotels & Resorts is where people, cultures and ideas collide. As a platform for social exchanges, Pullman invites global travellers and modern visionaries to meet, collaborate, and engage in transformative spaces. More than 150 addresses around the world act as cultural hubs in the world's most dynamic destinations, from Pullman Paris Montparnasse to Pullman Singapore Orchard and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Born over 150 years ago with an open-minded spirit, Pullman continues to evolve as a connector of people and ideas. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

