Pullmaster® Introduces New Free Fall Option for M12 Winches to Serve Pile Driving Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pullmaster®, part of TWG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), recently enhanced its M12 model winch product line by adding a free fall capability option which allows a load to be dropped quickly or at a controlled rate.

"We are excited to announce that our Pullmaster brand has expanded their M12 model winch options to include free fall capabilities," said Mike Basmajian, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Engineering for TWG. "Free fall options are very popular on products such as pile drivers, dredges and pipe layers, as well as water well, foundation and blast hole drills where hammer-like blows need to be applied quickly and repeatedly. Due to the greater cooling provided by our unique braking system, the same free fall benefits currently found on larger Pullmaster models are now available on the smaller M12 model rated at 12,000 lbs. line pull, filling a market need."

Pullmaster, a premium winch and hoist brand since 1965, is well known for top quality and providing enhanced capabilities. In addition to free fall, other capabilities include a custom design for marine duty used in fishing and work boats and a rapid reverse option for greatly improved operating efficiency due to a marked increase in speed commonly used in drilling applications. The "High Speed Reverse Winch" was introduced in the 1970s and quickly gained market acceptance and started Pullmaster's stellar reputation as an industry leader.

Pullmaster offers three free fall options: (1) emergency free fall which enables a complete and high-velocity release of the load as required in pile drivers; (2) controlled free fall that uses 1/3 of the winch's capacity to control the rate of descent of the load and allowing for a smooth stop at any point common in foundation drills; and (3) combination emergency and controlled free fall which allows for both capabilities. These options would not be possible without TWG's unique and innovative brake cooling method, which simplifies the hydraulic circuit as it eliminates the need for a counter balance valve.

About TWG®:

TWG is a leading manufacturer of winches, hoists, slewing ring bearings, gear drives, hydraulic pump drives, electronic monitoring systems and more. TWG offers a vast range of products across seven model lines: dp Winch®, Gear Products, Greer Company®, LANTEC®, Pullmaster®, Tulsa Winch® and RUFNEK® ̶ with over one million units installed since 1929.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

