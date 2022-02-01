Pulmatrix Issues Letter to Stockholders

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, issued the following letter to stockholders from Chief Executive Officer Ted Raad.

Pulmatrix Letter to Stockholders – 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

To the stockholders of Pulmatrix,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support as we continue to design and execute on clinical programs that we believe will support advancement toward pivotal stage studies. The Company aims to utilize its proprietary iSPERSE platform to deliver novel therapeutics that address significant unmet medical need and, by doing so, create long-term stockholder value. We believe that demonstrating proof of concept in our upcoming Ph2 trials is the key to achieving a valuation commensurate with the promise of our pipeline.

2021 Review

Before looking ahead to 2022, I would like to highlight the many accomplishments of our team in 2021 below:

Regulatory clarity - Completed an FDA Type-C meeting regarding Pulmazole. Based on feedback from the FDA we expect to commence a Phase 2b study in Q1 2023 with registration endpoints in allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) expected to generate topline data in Q2 2024. If successful, these data may enable a Phase 3 registration study.

Partnership resolution - Resolved outstanding contract dispute with partner Cipla, allowing us to progress together with this more meaningful Phase 2b study that aims to provide efficacy and safety data for Pulmazole to further inform pivotal clinical plans.

study that aims to provide efficacy and safety data for Pulmazole to further inform pivotal clinical plans. Expanded Potential Indications – PUR1800 was safe and well tolerated in 6-month rat and 9-month dog studies, demonstrating no progression of histopathological effects from 28-Day results. These results support potential for chronic dosing, which may allow Pulmatrix to pursue other indications in addition to the current development plan for Acute Exacerbations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (AECOPD).

Near term catalyst - Regained full rights to PUR1800 and the broader portfolio of kinase inhibitors. PUR1800 Phase 1b top-line data are expected in Q1 2022 and is anticipated to enable a Ph2 efficacy study in AECOPD. Combined with the long-term tox data, we believe that Ph1b results will also present a compelling body of data for potential partnership opportunities.

Near term catalyst - Regained full rights to PUR1800 and the broader portfolio of kinase inhibitors. PUR1800 Phase 1b top-line data are expected in Q1 2022 and is anticipated to enable a Ph2 efficacy study in AECOPD. Combined with the long-term tox data, we believe that Ph1b results will also present a compelling body of data for potential partnership opportunities.

Socializing the Pipeline Story - Hosted a Key Opinion Leader event for the investment community on PUR3100, our orally inhaled dihydroergotamine (DHE) therapy. Top migraine experts highlighted the potential benefits that PUR3100 (iSPERSE enabled DHE) may provide to improve the standard of care and address the unmet needs of acute migraine sufferers.

Robust financial position - Successfully strengthened the balance sheet with approximately $47 million in gross proceeds, allowing Pulmatrix to pursue clinical data milestones for PUR1800 Phase 1b , PUR3100 Phase 1 and Phase 2 and Pulmazole Phase 2b trials. Our current cash provides sufficient capital to fund us into 2024.

Outlook and Commentary

Despite the ongoing market and sector turmoil affecting the stocks of development stage biotech companies, we are very enthusiastic about the next several years at Pulmatrix as we consider the significant unmet needs that our iSPERSE enabled products may address. Further, we believe that our upcoming clinical programs, if successful, have the potential to impact millions of patients and create significant stockholder value.

While we are proud of our strong balance sheet and the clinical development plans that it facilitates, we believe that our current stock price per share limits our ability to attract certain institutional stockholders that have policies which prevent investment in companies below certain price per share thresholds. Moreover, if the current turbulence continues to affect our stock, we could face delisting from NASDAQ if our stock continues to trade below $1 per share. Therefore, at the upcoming special meeting (the "Special Meeting"), management and the Board urge you to support Proposal 1 - a reverse split, in the case that it becomes necessary despite our planned request for a 180-day extension to allow the Company to regain compliance organically and Proposal 2 - adjournment.

How to Vote

To vote, or if you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies:

Kingsdale Advisors

1-877-659-1820 (toll free)

[email protected]

Sincerely,

Ted Raad

CEO of Pulmatrix, Inc.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.

Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for serious lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), COPD, and neurologic disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

