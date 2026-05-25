Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook Shows Strong Upward Trend at a CAGR of 6.7% During the Study Period (2022-2036) Supported by New Clinical Developments | DelveInsight

The growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market is mainly driven by rising disease awareness, advances in targeted therapies, and an increasing prevalence of risk factors such as connective tissue disorders and congenital heart disease. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Ralinepag (United Therapeutics), RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) (Respira Therapeutics), Seralutinib (GB002) (Gossamer Bio), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) (Liquidia Technologies), and others will further boost the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, pulmonary arterial hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Summary

The total pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market size was found to be USD 8 billion in 2025 in the leading markets.

in 2025 in the leading markets. The United States accounted for the largest pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total prevalent cases of PAH in the United States were ~50,000 in 2025, of which ~44,000 were diagnosed.

in 2025, of which were diagnosed. Leading pulmonary arterial hypertension companies, such as United Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio, Liquidia Technologies, Pharmosa Biopharm, Insmed Incorporated, Cereno Scientific, AllRock Bio, Inhibikase Therapeutic, and others, are developing new pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment drugs that can be available in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment drugs that can be available in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in the coming years. The promising pulmonary arterial hypertension therapies in clinical trials include Ralinepag, RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder), Seralutinib (GB002), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil), L606 (liposomal treprostinil), Treprostinil Palmitil, CS1, ROC-101, IKT-001, and others.

Discover pulmonary arterial hypertension CAGR forecast @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Rising PAH Prevalence: The total prevalent cases of PAH in the United States were ~50,000 in 2025, of which ~44,000 were diagnosed. These cases are expected to increase by 2036 due to aging populations and better disease diagnosis.

The total prevalent cases of PAH in the United States were in 2025, of which were diagnosed. These cases are expected to increase by 2036 due to aging populations and better disease diagnosis. Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques: Availability of advanced diagnostic tools such as echocardiography, right heart catheterization, and imaging biomarkers.

Availability of advanced diagnostic tools such as echocardiography, right heart catheterization, and imaging biomarkers. Expanding Research & Clinical Trial Activity: Some of the PAH drugs under development include Ralinepag (United Therapeutics), RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) (Respira Therapeutics), Seralutinib (GB002) (Gossamer Bio), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) (Liquidia Technologies), L606 (liposomal treprostinil) (Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia), Treprostinil Palmitil (Insmed Incorporated), CS1 (Cereno Scientific), ROC-101 (AllRock Bio), IKT-001 (Inhibikase Therapeutics), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the PAH pipeline remains strong, with next-gen agents like ralinepag showing superior anti-proliferative and vasodilatory activity, Merck's inhaled MK-5475, and innovative treprostinil formulations such as TPIP. These developments are poised to significantly reshape the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market landscape in the coming years.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis

Current treatment guidelines integrate multiple considerations, such as WHO functional class, exercise capacity, laboratory markers, and hemodynamic or echocardiographic parameters, to assess disease severity and determine treatment intensity.

Both initial therapeutic decisions and subsequent adjustments aim to bring patients into a low-risk category, which is associated with improved survival and functional outcomes in PAH.

Today's primary therapeutic options, including PDE5 inhibitors, sGC stimulators, ERAs, and prostacyclin analogs or agonists , target the three key pathways involved in PAH: NO/cGMP, endothelin, and prostacyclin.

, target the three key pathways involved in PAH: NO/cGMP, endothelin, and prostacyclin. The marketed therapies approved for the treatment of PAH across various WHO Functional Classes (FC) include Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku's UPTRAVI (selexipag) and OPSUMIT (macitentan), United Therapeutics and Mochida Pharmaceutical's TYVASO (treprostinil, Inhaled), United Therapeutics' ORENITRAM (treprostinil), Sotatercept (MK-7962) (Merck/Bristol Myers Squibb), and Bayer/Merck's ADEMPAS (riociguat) .

. Several older therapies remain available in generic form, including sildenafil, tadalafil, ambrisentan, iloprost, bosentan, beraprost, and epoprostenol . More recently, a fixed-dose combination of macitentan and tadalafil received approval in May 2024.

. More recently, a fixed-dose combination of macitentan and tadalafil received approval in May 2024. Despite broad availability, these therapies are not curative and often carry long-term side effects, leaving a clear unmet need for treatments that address the limitations of current options.

Novel agents with new mechanisms of action are anticipated to reshape the therapeutic landscape in the coming years.

The potential drugs expected to launch in the forecast period include Ralinepag (United Therapeutics), RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) (Respira Therapeutics), Seralutinib (GB002) (Gossamer Bio), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) (Liquidia Technologies), L606 (liposomal treprostinil) (Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia), and others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Competitive Landscape

Some of the PAH drugs under development include Ralinepag (United Therapeutics), RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) (Respira Therapeutics), Seralutinib (GB002) (Gossamer Bio), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) (Liquidia Technologies), L606 (liposomal treprostinil) (Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia), Treprostinil Palmitil (Insmed Incorporated), CS1 (Cereno Scientific), ROC-101 (AllRock Bio), IKT-001 (Inhibikase Therapeutics), and others.

United Therapeutics' Ralinepag is an innovative, orally administered, highly selective, and potent prostacyclin receptor agonist for the treatment of PAH. Laboratory data show that it binds strongly and selectively to the human prostacyclin (IP) receptor. In Phase II trials, ralinepag suggested the feasibility of once-daily dosing and may offer greater receptor affinity than selexipag.

United Therapeutics is now evaluating ralinepag in the Phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES registrational trial, a global, multicenter, placebo-controlled study involving patients already receiving approved oral background therapies for PAH. Topline results are anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Respira's lead drug-device candidate, RT234-PAH, is a first-of-its-kind inhaled therapy designed for as-needed use to boost exercise capacity and offer rapid relief from breathlessness and fatigue, the symptoms most commonly reported by patients with PAH (Group 1 under the World Health Organization classification of pulmonary hypertension).

Respira has also been granted Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for RT234's active ingredient, vardenafil, a potent vasodilator already FDA-approved in oral form for a different indication, and the candidate is currently undergoing Phase II clinical evaluation for PAH.

Liquidia Technologies' YUTREPIA (treprostinil) is an experimental inhaled dry-powder version of treprostinil delivered via a compact, handheld device. The product uses Liquidia's PRINT technology, which creates drug particles with highly uniform size, shape, and composition to improve deposition deep in the lungs when inhaled. Previously known as LIQ861 during early studies, YUTREPIA does not introduce a new mechanism of action, but its development is notable because it offers a more convenient and less burdensome dosing method compared with existing PAH therapies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the pulmonary arterial hypertension market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the pulmonary arterial hypertension market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about new PAH drugs pipeline @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs

Recent Developments in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

In March 2026, United Therapeutics announced that ralinepag had achieved a 55% reduction in the risk of clinical worsening in a pivotal PAH study, delivering exceptional and highly statistically significant efficacy.

announced that ralinepag had achieved a 55% reduction in the risk of clinical worsening in a pivotal PAH study, delivering exceptional and highly statistically significant efficacy. In February 2026, Gossamer Bio announced topline Phase III results for seralutinib, an investigational inhaled therapy for adults with PAH.

announced topline Phase III results for seralutinib, an investigational inhaled therapy for adults with PAH. In December 2025, Merck received a positive EU CHMP opinion for the expanded use of WINREVAIR (sotatercept) in adults with PAH (WHO Group 1).

received a positive EU CHMP opinion for the expanded use of WINREVAIR (sotatercept) in adults with PAH (WHO Group 1). In June 2025, United Therapeutics announced completion of enrollment in the Phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES trial of extended-release ralinepag for PAH.

announced completion of enrollment in the Phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES trial of extended-release ralinepag for PAH. In May 2025, Respira Therapeutics announced a late-breaking presentation of RT234 Phase IIb PAH clinical trial results at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International conference

announced a late-breaking presentation of RT234 Phase IIb PAH clinical trial results at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International conference In February 2025, United Therapeutics presented clinical data at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute Annual Congress. Highlights included real-world dosing data of TYVASO DPI in PAH.

What is Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs becomes abnormally high. This happens because the walls of these pulmonary arteries become thickened, narrowed, or stiff, making it harder for blood to flow through. As a result, the heart, especially the right side, must work much harder to pump blood, which can lead to symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, chest discomfort, and dizziness. Over time, if untreated, PAH can strain the heart and lead to serious complications, making early recognition and management important.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

The pulmonary arterial hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current pulmonary arterial hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. On the basis of class, PAH was bifurcated into Class I, Class II, Class III, and Class IV. In EU4 and the UK, Class III accounted for the maximum number of cases, which was approximately 14,500.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of PAH

Total Diagnosed Cases of PAH

Age-specific Cases of PAH

Class-specific Cases of PAH

Gender-specific Cases of PAH

Subtype-specific Cases of PAH

Total Treated Cases of PAH

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market CAGR 6.7 % Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size in 2025 USD 8 Billion Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies United Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio, Liquidia Technologies, Pharmosa Biopharm, Insmed Incorporated, Cereno Scientific, AllRock Bio, Inhibikase Therapeutic, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Nippon Shinyaku, Bayer, and others Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies Ralinepag, RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder), Seralutinib (GB002), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil), L606 (liposomal treprostinil), Treprostinil Palmitil, CS1, ROC-101, IKT-001, TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST Inhalation Solution, OPSYNVI/YUVANCI, WINREVAIR, UPTRAVI, ORENITRAM, OPSUMIT, ADEMPAS, and others

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Population Forecast

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Market Size

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Analysis

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size and Trends

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Opportunity

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand PAH market drug class growth trends @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Key Insights 2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of PAH in 2025 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PAH in 2036 in the 7MM 4 Methodology of PAH Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary of PAH 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction to PAH 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Classification of PAH 7.4 Etiology 7.5 Risk factors 7.6 Pathophysiology 7.7 Diagnosis 8 Management and Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.2.1 Total Prevalent Cases of PAH 9.2.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH 9.2.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of PAH 9.2.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of PAH 9.2.5 Class-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH 9.2.6 Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of PAH 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of PAH in 7MM 9.4 Total Diagnosed Cases of PAH in 7MM 9.5 Total Treated Cases of PAH in 7MM 9.6 The United States 9.6.1 Total Prevalent Cases of PAH in the US 9.6.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PAH in the US 9.6.3 Age-specific Cases of PAH in the US 9.6.4 Class-specific Cases of PAH in the US 9.6.5 Gender-specific Cases of PAH in the US 9.6.6 Subtype-specific Cases of PAH in the US 9.6.7 Total Treated Cases of PAH in the US 9.7 EU4 and the UK 9.8 Japan 10 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Journey 11 Marketed Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST Inhalation Solution (treprostinil): United Therapeutics/Mochida Pharmaceutical 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 11.2.4 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 OPSYNVI/YUVANCI (macitentan and tadalafil): Johnson & Johnson 11.4 WINREVAIR (sotatercept): Merck 11.5 UPTRAVI (selexipag): Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku 11.6 ORENITRAM (treprostinil): United Therapeutics 11.7 OPSUMIT (macitentan): Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku 11.8 ADEMPAS (riociguat): Bayer/Merck List to be continued in the report… 12 Emerging Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs 12.1 Key Cross 12.2 Ralinepag: United Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analysts' Views 12.3 YUTREPIA (inhaled treprostinil): Liquidia Technologies 12.4 Seralutinib (GB002): Gossamer Bio 12.5 Vardenafil (RT234): Respira Therapeutics 12.6 L606 (liposomal treprostinil): Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia List to be continued in the report… 13 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of PAH in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 13.6.1 Total Market Size of PAH in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of PAH by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 13.8 Japan Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 14 KOL Views on PAH 15 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market SWOT Analysis 16 PAH Market Unmet Needs 17 PAH Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 18 Bibliography 19 PAH Market Report Methodology

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