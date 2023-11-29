Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Valuation Will Exceed USD 11.35 Billion By 2032, at 5.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Generics, Branded); By Drug Class; By Route of Administration; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to research report, the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size valuation is predicted to grow from USD 7.00 billion in 2022 to USD 11.35 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension? What is the Market Size for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

Overview

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a kind of excessive blood pressure that impacts the arteries in the lungs in the right margin of the heart. In this, blood vessels in the lungs are constricted, plugged, or demolished. The injury retards blood flow through the lungs. Blood pressure in the lung artery shoots up. The heart must work energetically to pump blood through the lungs. The additional endeavor, in due course, engenders the heart muscles to render weak or stop. The rapidly rising demand for the pulmonary arterial hypertension market can be attributed to the fact the medications such as Pulmonary vasodilators cure PAH and CTPEH. They cannot be utilized for other kinds of PH involving those created by basal heart or lung problems, but they assist pulmonary arteries relax.

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and arterial hypertension. Additionally, the escalating geriatric population, which is more accustomed to idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH) and associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (APAH), is pushing market expansion. Immoderate alcohol intake, a shortage of physical activity, and damaging dietary options have all subscribed to an escalation in the probability of hypertension and elevated blood pressure.

Which is the Largest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Players in the World?

Bayer

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Viatris Inc.

Important Highlights from the Report

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market segmentation is primarily based on type, drug class, route of administration, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 7.33 billion Market value in 2032 USD 11.35 billion CAGR 5.0% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Increasing cases of cardiac disorder: Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is distinguished as an uncommon condition with a proportionally low worldwide existence of roughly 15 to 50 cases per million people, recommending that only a handful of persons in a given population are determined with PAH. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is expanding as the increasing aggregate of contemporary cases declared each year capitulates within a scope of 100,000 to 200,000 globally. PAH can also be linked with other primary illnesses frequently contemplated as a grave lung and cardiac disorder. For instance, persons with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease, or pulmonary fibrosis encounter an escalated probability of emerging PAH. Congenital heart effects such as atrial septal defect or ventricular septal defect can also assist in PAH advancement.

Enhanced healthcare framework: Additionally, fundamental elements such as coronary artery disease, lung blood clots, and hypertension can be probable source of PAH. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market sales are soaring as it is necessary to identify that while these situations may escalate the probability of PAH, not everybody with these probability elements will develop this disorder. The correct processes by which PAH advances are yet in the developmental phases. Other elements, such as evolved public consciousness of possible treatment alternatives for transmitted pulmonary arterial hypertension and enhanced healthcare framework globally, are likely to propel the market.

Trends and Opportunities

Research and Development: The augmentation of the market is pushed by elements such as the growing pervasiveness of pulmonary artery hypertension, escalated consciousness about its cure, and the increasing geriatric population. Additionally, the market is anticipated to take advantage from growing research and development endeavors by prominent industry players, offering alluring funding opportunities. Notable market players are rendering sizeable funding in the instigation of contemporary products and inventions to offer more accurate treatment alternatives. For instance, in February 2021, United Therapeutics acquired a license for a Remunity pump for Remodulin, a cure for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Segmental Analysis

The Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs Segment Witnessed the Highest Surge

Based on drug class, the Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs segment witnessed the highest surge as an outcome of robust demand and dilating symptoms. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market demand is on the rise as the SGS stimulator segment is confident of encountering the speediest growth with a CAGR surpassing 5%. SGC boosters have the capacity to improvise NO-sGC gesturing and maximize sGC actuation. In this grouping, Adempas by Bayer, exemplified by Riociguat, stays as the only drug accepted for curing PAH. The notable upswing in Adempas sales in 2020, surpassing a 50% escalation as juxtaposed to 2019, highlights the sizeable demand in this segment.

The Oral Segment Dominated the Market

Based on the route of administration, the oral segment dominated the market. The pulmonary arterial hypertension market trends include the growing attendance of oral expression for pulmonary arterial hypertension and the partiality of patients for oral management. For instance, Opsumit tablets from Johnson & Johnson attained aggregate sales of USD 1.6 billion in 2020, mirroring a 23.5% year-on-year development juxtaposed to 2019. Additionally, elements such as patient security, productiveness, accessibility, and speedy delivery of drugs are assisting to the escalated acquisition of oral drug management.

Regional Insights

Which Country has the Largest Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

North America: The region held the largest pulmonary arterial hypertension market share because of the entrenched healthcare framework in the US and Canada sanctioning progressive therapeutic obtainability. Further growing consciousness, an escalated scope of detection, and government capability that confer reinforcement additionally push market growth in the region. A well detailed compensated system and the prevalence of important industry players also enact important part in augmentation of the regional market. The growing cases of detrimental and contagious illnesses, together with an escalated diagnostic estimation, are pushing the demand for progressive healthcare provisions concerning pulmonary arterial hypertension in the North American region.

Asia Pacific: The region is confident of encountering the speediest compound CAGR. This can be credited to the growing usage of generic medications, the existence of prominent pharmaceutical organizations, and the advancement of the healthcare framework. For instance, in April 2019, Cipla, whose central station was in India, obtained FDA consent in the US for Ambrisentan Tablets, a generic variety of Gilead Sciences' Letairis. This consent dilated the firm's [product portfolio. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region, with its sizeable population and the increasing weight of illnesses such as HIV, can cause PAH.

Browse the Detail Report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Generics, Branded); By Drug Class; By Route of Administration; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected pulmonary arterial hypertension market value?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the key market trends and opportunities?

Which segment accounts for the largest pulmonary arterial hypertension market share?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report based on type, drug class, route of administration, and region:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Generics

Branded

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Drug Class Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

PDE-5 Inhibitors

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Intravenous/ subcutaneous

Inhalational

Oral

